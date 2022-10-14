The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team traveled to Waynesburg for a PAC match, where the Bearcats came away with a 3-0 sweep, extending their winning streak to six games and remaining undefeated in conference play Thursday.
The Bearcats won all three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-22, and 27-25.
Kaelyn Staples led the way for SVC with a team-high nine kills, while also adding six digs. Lindsey Kocjancic added eight kills in the win for SVC as well. Luciana Polk recorded eight kills and team-highs in blocks with two and digs with 17. Carly Augustine had six kills, 15 assists, 14 digs, and one service ace for St. Vincent.
The Bearcats trailed for the majority of the early portions of the first set. Waynesburg held leads at 7-6 and then 11-9 in the set. SVC answered back, tying the setup at 13-13 and then they took full control.
St. Vincent rattled off three of four points, taking a 16-14 lead in the set. Then they went on a 7-2 run taking a 24-15 lead. After three straight Yellow Jackets points, Augustine recorded one of her six kills, giving the first to the Bearcats (25-18).
In the second set, SVC once again trailed for the majority of the set. Waynesburg opened up to a 7-1 lead. The Bearcats cut into the lead, but Waynesburg still led at 15-12. St. Vincent then went on a quick 3-0 run to tie the set up 15-15. The teams traded the next few points, with the Yellow Jackets holding a slight 20-19 lead. The Bearcats went on a quick 4-0 run to take the lead 23-20. St. Vincent continued to stay on the attack as kills by Kocjancic and Polk helped prevail the Bearcats to the set two wins (25-22).
In set three, the Bearcats led for the majority of the set. St. Vincent held leads at 14-7 and then 24-19, destined for the three-set sweep. Waynesburg stormed back with a 6-0 run to take a 25-24 lead in the set. The Bearcats scored the next three on kills from Augustine and Kocjancic and an attack error on Waynesburg to win the set (27-25) and the match, 3-0.
As a team, the Bearcats compiled 38 kills, 32 assists, and 80 digs. They also racked up three service aces and four blocks.
St. Vincent returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they travel to Grove City for another big PAC matchup with the Wolverines. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Grove City College.
