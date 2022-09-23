The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team played host to Waynesburg University, where the Bearcats swept the Yellow Jackets, 3-0 Thursday.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-22.
Luciana Polk led the way for St. Vincent, with 10 kills and 28 digs in the match.
Carly Augustine finished with nine kills, 19 digs, 16 assists, and two blocks.
Kaelyn Staples also added nine kills in the win for St. Vincent, while also picking up two blocks. Stacie Ramos had 24 digs for the Bearcats as well.
In the first set, Waynesburg got off to a fast start, opening up to a 4-3 lead.
The teams traded the next few points, as the match was tied 6-6. From that point on it was all St. Vincent in the set. The Bearcats scored the next nine points, taking a 15-6 lead. The Bearcats continued to attack, scoring 10 of the next 17 points, to take the first set 25-13.
The second set was much more even. Both teams held slight leads early, but St. Vincent held the lead at 8-7. They traded the next several points, as the game remained close, tied at 15-15. They continued to trade points, as the set remained close, with the Bearcats holding a slight 22-21 lead. SVC scored the next three points on a kill from Kaelyn Staples, a service ace from Stacie Ramos, and an error by Waynesburg to take the set 25-21.
Waynesburg continued to battle St. Vincent in the third set. Both teams traded the first several points of the set, as they did in the second set, as St. Vincent held a slight 15-14 lead in the set. The game remained close, as the Yellow Jackets tied the set at 18-18, destined to force a fourth set. The Bearcats scored seven of the next 11 points, to win the set 25-22.
As a team SVC had 43 kills, eight aces, and 38 assists. They held the Yellow Jackets to just 24 kills and three service aces.
The Bearcats return to action on Sept. 24 when they travel to take on Washington and Jefferson. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
