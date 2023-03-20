The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to three games with an 18-6 victory over visiting Wilson College at UPMC Field.
The St. Vincent (3-1) offense was led by junior Bridget Doyle, who totaled six goals and nine assists for a career-high 15 points. Doyle’s nice performance was complemented by a balanced SVC offensive attack that saw seven different players score at least one goal and eight records at least one point while outshooting Wilson (4-2) by a 36-16 margin.
Maggie Edwards and Carolina Walters each tallied four points, with Edwards scoring three goals with one assist and Walters two goals with two helpers, while Caroline Mullineaux tallied the hat trick with three goals.
Rachel Thatcher totaled three points, on two goals and an assist, while Kaylee Bandow scored a goal and an assist, Hannah-Marie Starner scored one goal and Melanie Seefeldt tallied one helper.
Starner led both sides with eight draw controls and corralled three ground balls, sharing the team lead with Walters, Thatcher, Bandow, Georgie Volna and Bailey Nicely.
The St. Vincent defense forced 28 Wilson turnovers, with Bandow leading the way with three caused turnovers and Volna, Jessica Persin and Taylor Hochard causing two apiece. The Bearcat transition defense was especially effective, limiting Wilson to just 9-for-22 on clear attempts.
Nicely played all 60 minutes in goal and made four saves to earn the win.
Jill Ahlgren and Sage Lague led Wilson with two points apiece, each recording one goal and one assist. Wilson goalie Krystal Kienast made 14 saves in goal.
Doyle’s 15-point performance marked just the sixth time in program history in which a player scored at least 15 points and marks the highest single-game scoring output for a Bearcat since Maggie Nelson, the team’s all-time leading scorer, recorded 17 points on April 18, 2018, at Thiel.
The 15 points are tied for the fourth-most in a game by a Bearcat, behind Nelson’s NCAA-record 19-point output on April 11, 2018, vs. Chatham; 18 points from Nora Posival in April 2013 vs. Franciscan, and Nelson’s aforementioned 17-point day against Thiel in 2018.
The Bearcats will continue a busy week with a 7 p.m. game at Waynesburg on Wednesday, March 22, before returning home to take on Mount Aloysius at 4 p.m. a day later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.