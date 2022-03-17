Five different players scored three or more goals, as the St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team powered its way to a 21-7 road win over Wilson College.
Joey Smith totaled nine points, on five goals and four assists, while Bridget Doyle added seven points, on three goals and four helpers, as the Bearcats (4-1) controlled play throughout, out-shooting the Phoenix (1-4) 36-18.
Kaylee Bandow recorded five points, on three goals and two assists and Rachel Thatcher four points on three goals and one helper, while Hanna-Marie Starner scored two goals and Caroline Mullineaux one. Emily Taylor was a ninth SVC player to find the scoresheet, chipping in with an assist.
Doyle paced the Bearcats with six ground balls, while Edwards and Georgie Volna gathered five apiece. Sammi Headley led SVC with three caused turnovers, with Edwards and Volna totaling two caused turnovers each. Kyra Lipetzky played all 60 minutes in goal, making four saves to earn the win.
St. Vincent spotted Wilson an early 1-0 lead with a goal just seven seconds into play, but from there, it was all Bearcats. Thatcher, Doyle and Edwards each scored in an eight-minute span to open up a 3-1 SVC lead, before Smith and Doyle each found the net in the final minute of the quarter to increase the lead to 5-1.
The Bearcats added five more goals in the second half – with one apiece from Bandow, Edwards, Starner, Mullineaux and Smith – to take a commanding 10-4 halftime lead, before SVC erupted for seven third-quarter goals.
The Bearcat lead continued to grow through the fourth quarter, with Thatcher, Bandow, Smith and Edwards all scoring over the final 12 minutes.
The Bearcats, winners of two straight, will be back in action on March 19 hosting Marietta College at noon at UPMC Field. It will kick off a busy weekend for SVC, as they will turn around and host Division-II Davis & Elkins on March 20 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.