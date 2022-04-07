The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team used a strong offensive effort to overpower Muskingum, 22-7, in a non-conference matchup at UPMC Field.
Six players scored at least two goals in the win, led by Joey Smith and Rachel Thatcher, who scored five apiece. Both players also reached double figures in the points column, as Smith added six assists and Thatcher five.
Maggie Edwards finished with four points, on three goals and one assist, while Hannah-Marie Starner, Kaylee Bandow and Emily Taylor each tallied two goals. A total of nine different players found the net for SVC (6-6), as Gabby Salandro, Caroline Mullineaux and Bridget Doyle each added one goal apiece.
Kyra Lipetzky picked up the win in the net for the Bearcats, playing all 60-minutes, while making seven saves. Starner and Bandow shared the SVC team lead with six draw controls apiece, while Edwards collected six ground balls and Taylor Hochard five.
The Bearcats got off to a hot start, taking a 3-0 lead just two minutes into the game after goals from Edwards, Thatcher and Smith. After Muskingum scored its first goal of the day, Smith recorded her second to up the lead to 4-1 at the midpoint of the quarter. The Muskies answered right back, scoring two goals in a 75-second span to make it a one-goal game, 4-3, with just over three minutes left in the quarter. With 22 seconds left, Thatcher netted her second to give SVC a 5-3 lead, and the Bearcats controlled the game the rest of the way, outscoring the Muskies 17-2 over the final three quarters.
Thatcher added two more goals in the second quarter, while Smith and Doyle each scored once, to give SVC a 9-3 lead at the intermission.
The Bearcat offense continued to dazzle throughout a third quarter in which SVC out-scored Muskingum 7-2. Bandow and Edwards each scored two goals in the frame, while Smith, Mullineaux and Taylor all chipped in one goal apiece.
In the fourth quarter, it remained all St. Vincent, who outscored the Muskie 6-0. Starner notched her two goals of the game in the quarter. The other four goals for the Bearcats were scored by Smith, Thatcher, Salandro, and Taylor.
Riley Hudock led Muskingum with four points, on three goals and one assist.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, April 9, returning to Presidents’ Athletic Conference play with a 4 p.m. date with Westminster at UPMC Field.
