The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team opened its season up on the road at Marietta in a non-conference matchup, where the Bearcats fell in the game 15-4 Sunday.
St. Vincent (0-1) had four different goal scorers in the season opener. Kaylee Bandow, Maggie Edwards, Bridget Doyle, and Carolina Walters all scored in the loss at Marietta. Walter’s goal in the first quarter was the first goal of her collegiate career for St. Vincent.
Doyle tallied seven shots, with five of those shots being on goal and one ground ball in the win as well. Walters scooped up two ground balls to go along with her goal as well. Edwards and Bandow each picked up four ground balls in the game as well.
Hannah-Marie Starner totaled three ground balls and one assist and Rachel Thatcher also assisted on a goal, while scooping up three ground balls for the Bearcats. Bailey Nicely played the entirety of the game in goal for SVC, making seven saves for the Bearcats.
Marietta (2-0) got on the board first, scoring the first two goals of the game to take an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter. St. Vincent answered cutting the lead in half as Walters found the back of the net with 7:29 remaining in the quarter.
The Pioneers answered scoring four unanswered goals over the next five minutes of gameplay to increase their lead to 6-1 with 2:14 remaining in the opening quarter. Before the quarters end, Edwards scored for the Bearcats, cutting the Marietta lead to 6-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Over the next quarter and a half, the Marietta defense held strong holding St. Vincent scoreless over the entirety of the second quarter and the first 12-minutes of the third quarter as the Pioneers had increased their lead to 10-2.
Bandow got the Bearcats back on the board with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Marietta lead to 10-3, heading into the final quarter. Bandow’s goal late in the third quarter was assisted by Thatcher.
In the fourth quarter, it was much of the same story, as scoring was tough to come by for the Bearcats. The Pioneers outscored the Bearcats 4-1 in the fourth quarter, with the Bearcats lone goal coming from Doyle on an assist from Starner as the Bearcats fell 15-4.
The Bearcats compiled 21 shots, including 15 shots on goal in the game against the Pioneers. St. Vincent scooped up 26 ground balls as a team and caused six Pioneer turnovers in the game.
