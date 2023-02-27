The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team opened its season up on the road at Marietta in a non-conference matchup, where the Bearcats fell in the game 15-4 Sunday.

St. Vincent (0-1) had four different goal scorers in the season opener. Kaylee Bandow, Maggie Edwards, Bridget Doyle, and Carolina Walters all scored in the loss at Marietta. Walter’s goal in the first quarter was the first goal of her collegiate career for St. Vincent.

