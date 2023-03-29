The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team dropped its President’s Athletic Conference opener to Grove City by a final score of 17-7 Tuesday.

Maggie Edwards led the way for St. Vincent (5-2, 0-1) once again, totaling five points in the loss to Grove City (3-6, 1-0). Edwards netted a team-high four goals, while also picking up one assist and two ground balls. Kaylee Bandow tallied three points for the Bearcats, scoring two goals and dishing out one assist.

