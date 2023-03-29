The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team dropped its President’s Athletic Conference opener to Grove City by a final score of 17-7 Tuesday.
Maggie Edwards led the way for St. Vincent (5-2, 0-1) once again, totaling five points in the loss to Grove City (3-6, 1-0). Edwards netted a team-high four goals, while also picking up one assist and two ground balls. Kaylee Bandow tallied three points for the Bearcats, scoring two goals and dishing out one assist.
Carolina Walters recorded two points for St. Vincent as well, dishing out two assists, while also scooping up three ground balls against the Wolverines. Rachel Thatcher and Caroline Mullineaux each recorded a point as well as Thatcher dished out one assist and Mullineaux scored one goal for St. Vincent.
Jessica Persin was strong defensively for SVC, recording team highs with five ground balls and four caused turnovers. Bailey Nicely took the loss in net for St. Vincent, playing all 60 minutes and recording six saves for the Bearcats.
Grove City took control from the start, the Wolverines netted the first two goals of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes plus of the first quarter. Mullineaux finally got the Bearcats on the board at the 7:51 mark on an assist from Walters to cut the Grove City lead to 2-1.
The Wolverines then went on a big run to end the first quarter and carried it into the second quarter. Grove City scored the next four goals, two goals to end the first quarter with a 4-1 lead and two more to open up the second quarter to increase their lead to 6-1.
Edwards ended the string of Grove City goals with a goal of her own on an assist from Walters to cut the Grove City lead to 6-2, but that’s the closest St. Vincent would get the rest of the contest.
Over the final 11 and a half minutes of the second quarter, the Wolverines outscored SVC 5-2 to take an 11-4 lead into halftime. The final two Bearcat goals of the quarter were scored by Bandow on an assist by Thatcher, followed by another unassisted goal from Edwards.
In the third quarter, it was much of the same, Grove City outscored St. Vincent by a 3-1 margin. The lone Bearcats goal in the quarter came from Bandow on an assist from Edwards as the Wolverines held a comfortable 14-5 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the final quarter, the Bearcats played tight with the Wolverines, but the Wolverines still outscored them 3-2 in the quarter. Edwards scored both goals for St. Vincent in the quarter, with one of those goals coming on an assist from Bandow, but it wasn’t enough as Grove City secured the 17-7 win.
As a team, St. Vincent compiled 21 ground balls and 19 shots, while also forcing 23 Grove City turnovers.
