A strong Sunday performance lifted the St. Vincent women’s bowling team to a 9-1 record for the weekend, and first place in total pins in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference round robin tournament.

Both St. Vincent and Medaille University finished the event with a record of 9-1. While Medaille won the head-to-head match with the Bearcats on Saturday, SVC finished with the advantage in total pins. Through 50 games for the weekend, St. Vincent finished with an average of 178.2, with Medaille at 177.5.

