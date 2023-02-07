A strong Sunday performance lifted the St. Vincent women’s bowling team to a 9-1 record for the weekend, and first place in total pins in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference round robin tournament.
Both St. Vincent and Medaille University finished the event with a record of 9-1. While Medaille won the head-to-head match with the Bearcats on Saturday, SVC finished with the advantage in total pins. Through 50 games for the weekend, St. Vincent finished with an average of 178.2, with Medaille at 177.5.
The wins also lifted St. Vincent to a season NCAA record of 31-2.
The team started Sunday with a 971-667 win over Penn State-Altoona. Freshman Abby Justice led the way with a 213, while senior Olivia Emmonds added a 203. Mercedes Belch (197), Jackie Koehler (180) and Sabine Strickland (178) rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats. Going into the game, SVC trailed Medaille by more than 100 pins for the weekend, but cut the margin to just 14.
In the second game of the day, SVC again topped the 900 mark, defeating Hilbert College, 948-800. Emmonds (223), Koehler (211), and Strickland (186) had the top scores. Medaille had a strong game of its own, and increased its lead to 36 in total pins.
Up next was a matchup against host Pitt-Greensburg, and SVC once again had a strong game, winning 930-652. Belch (210), Monique Koehler (192) and Strickland (189) led the way, as SVC took its first lead of the weekend in total pins, opening a 71-pin advantage on the rest of the field.
Finally, SVC completed the weekend with a win over La Roche University by a score of 872-735. Monique Koehler’s 194 was the top score, while Kaitlyn Morrison added a 179, and Strickland finished with a 175 game.
For the day, St. Vincent averaged 186 as a team, lead by Monique Koehler’s 193 average. Emmonds (190.2), Justice (189.6), Jackie Koehler (184.3), Belch (182.8) Strickland (182.0), and Morrison (179.0) rounded out the scoring for St. Vincent, a strong performance from all seven bowlers.
Over the course of the three-day weekend, Justice was the team’s top scorer, with an average of 184.5. Emmonds (182.7) and Jackie Koehler (181.8) also stayed above the 180 mark. They were closely followed by Monique Koehler (178.7), Strickland (175.3), Morrison (171.5) and Belch (171.3).
St. Vincent will return to action on Friday evening, Feb. 10, hosting Daemen University at Lincoln Lanes 7 p.m., followed by the annual Br. Pat Lacey Memorial Tournament on Saturday, February 11, at Lincoln Lanes. Starting time is 10AM.
The second round of the AMCC regular season tournament will take place the weekend of February 17-19 in Buffalo, in order to set the seedings for the AMCC Championship in March.
