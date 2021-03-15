The St. Vincent College women’s bowling team has advanced to the championship match of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) tournament by winning a pair of matches in the semifinal round.
The Bearcats won the traditional game against Mount Aloysius College by a score of 940-890, then outscored the Mounties 837-762 in a five-game baker total.
In the traditional game, Olivia Emmonds led SVC with a 224 game, while Dani Koehler shot a 215. Jessica Guesman finished with a 185, while both Monique Koehler and Jackie Koehler finished with twin scores of 158.
In a five-game total baker series, the Bearcats jumped to a 60-pin lead after one game, 191-131, and never looked back, winning by 75 pins.
In the second match, St. Vincent defeated Medaille College by a score of 934-922 in the traditional game, led by Guesman’s 223 game. Dani Koehler shot 198, while her sister Jackie finished with a 190. Emmonds added a 168, while Monique Koehler shot a 155 game.
In the baker match, Medaille defeated SVC by 86 pins, and earned the total pin tiebreaker to advance to the championship match next week.
SVC then faced New Jersey City University in a best-of-seven baker elimination contest. SVC fell behind early, 1-0, but won the next three games with scores of 213, 220 and 204. NJCU fought back to tie the match at three, setting up a one-game finale. The Bearcats held on for a 159-150 win in the final match to earn an opportunity to face Medaille in the championship on Saturday.
In traditional games, Dani Koehler paced the Bearcats with an average of 206.5, while Guesman averaged 204, and Emmonds finished at 196.
In Baker play, Abby Kyle led the team with a per-frame average of 21.75, a game equivalent of 217.5. Dani Koehler averaged 18.31 per frame, followed by Guesman (17.92), Emmonds (17.79), Anna Tatham (17.0), Monique Koehler (16.80), Jackie Koehler (16.13), Kaitlyn Morrison (13.75) and Mercedes Belch (11.57).
SVC and Medaille will meet in the championship, noon, Saturday, at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls.
