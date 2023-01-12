The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Steubenville for a PAC matchup against Franciscan Wednesday, where the Bearcats came away with an 85-47 win, their sixth win in a row. The 85 points scored for SVC is a season high.

Ella Marconi led the way for St. Vincent, scoring 17 points while grabbing nine rebounds and recording two blocks.

