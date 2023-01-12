The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Steubenville for a PAC matchup against Franciscan Wednesday, where the Bearcats came away with an 85-47 win, their sixth win in a row. The 85 points scored for SVC is a season high.
Ella Marconi led the way for St. Vincent, scoring 17 points while grabbing nine rebounds and recording two blocks.
Emily Cavacini was the second of four Bearcats to score in double figures. Cavacini finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Madison Weber finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Jillian Mannarino scored a career-high 12 points while grabbing four rebounds off of the bench. Reese Gadsby and Anna Betz each added five points.
It was a tight first quarter. The Bearcats jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead over the Barons less than three minutes into the game.
Franciscan answered back with a quick four points to cut the St. Vincent lead to one at 7-6 with just over five minutes remaining in the quarter.
Over the final five minutes, SVC outscored the Barons 5-2 on two made free throws by Bender and a three-pointer from Cavacini giving the Bearcats a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was all SVC in the second quarter. The Bearcats opened up the quarter on a quick 5-0 run just over two minutes into the quarter, increasing their lead to nine at 17-8.
After a couple of made baskets cut the St. Vincent lead to 17-12, the Bearcats answered with a 14-3 run to take a commanding 31-15 lead with 1:04 remaining in the half. The Barons closed out the half on a 5-0 run to cut the St. Vincent lead to 11 at 31-20 going into the halftime break.
Similar to the second quarter, it was all Bearcats in the third quarter.
The Bearcats outscored the Barons 31-16 in the quarter. Halfway into the quarter, St. Vincent increased it lead to 15 at 47-32.
Over the final 4:58 of the third quarter SVC outscored Franciscan 15-4 to take a 26-point lead at 62-36 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Bearcats’ rout continued. SVC outscored the Barons 23-11 in the quarter. St. Vincent opened the quarter on a 14-1 run increasing their lead to 76-37. The Bearcats lead hovered between the 36–42-point range for the entirety of the quarter as SVC emptied their bench for the majority of the quarter to close out their sixth straight victory.
St. Vincent was efficient offensively, shooting 41.7% from the field (30-72) and a crisp 48% from beyond the three-point line (12-25). SVC added 13 points from the foul line as well, shooting 13-19 on the night.
SVC scored 14 points off of Franciscan turnovers and 33 points off of the bench. The Bearcats also had 13 second-chance points in the win.
St. Vincent returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 14, when it play host to Geneva in a PAC matchup in the Robert S. Carey Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
