The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Chatham University and picked up a 65-61 victory in a back-and-forth Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.

The teams traded the lead four times over the final quarter, before a three-pointer by Emily Cavacini with 3:44 left in regulation capped off an 8-0 run and gave St. Vincent the lead for good, as the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the PAC.

