The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team defeated a familiar foe en route to another championship.
The Bearcats took down Washington and Jefferson, 65-61, to capture the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) championship during the PAC title game on Saturday at the Robert S. Carey Center. The win gave the SVC women its second PAC championship in three years. The Bearcats not only captured the conference championship, but they also completed an undefeated 10-0 season in the midst of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“For (the team) to run the table and go 10-0 in an imperfect situation and turn it into a positive, is something a lot of people needed,” SVC coach Jimmy Petruska said. “I express my sincere respect, appreciation, and gratitude for everything our players had to do to get on the court to practice, let alone get on the court to play.”
Sophomore Ella Marconi led the Bearcats with 17 points and eight rebounds, while senior Jenna Lafko contributed 15 points, five assists and eight steals. Carlee Kilgus added nine points, including the game-winning basket. Lafko and Kilgus were both part of SVC’s championship team in the 2018-19 season.
This is the third straight season the Bearcats faced Washington & Jefferson in the PAC tournament. Last season, in the PAC semifinals, the Presidents knocked off SVC, 74-53, in the Carey Center.
This year was a different story. It was a tightly-contested game throughout, as the teams traded baskets for most of the game with the largest lead by eight points. There were four lead changes and two ties during Saturday’s title game.
The Bearcats trailed 55-47 with just 4:12 to play in the fourth quarter, but they rallied. SVC used an 18-6 run to close out the game and capture the PAC championship.
Freshman Emily Cavacini started the comeback with a big three-pointer, followed by a Lafko steal and two Kilgus free throws, which cut the deficit to 55-52. The teams traded baskets, as Washington & Jefferson maintained a 59-57 lead with 1:58 to play.
That’s when the Bearcats grabbed control. Kilgus buried a three-pointer, followed by a Lafko free throw to give the Bearcats a 61-59 lead.
Washington & Jefferson tied the game, 61-61, as Allie Seto hit a pair of clutch free throws, but SVC had the ball with 38 seconds to play and the PAC championship on the line. Kilgus drove to the left side of the lane and put in the game-winning layup with 14 seconds to play.
Lafko, a fellow senior, stole the ball from Seto and knocked in a pair of free throws to secure the four-point victory and clinch the championship.
The Bearcats defense played a vital role in the win. The Presidents shot just 39% from the field throughout the game. The Bearcats also forced 22 turnovers, scoring 26 points off of those turnovers.
The St. Vincent offense started slow but the Bearcats were strong when it counted. In the fourth quarter the Bearcats made seven out of 11 field goals, including two three pointers, shooting an efficient 63%. They also connected on 14 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter.
———
Presidents Athletic Conference
Women’s Basketball
Championship
WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON (61)
Lawhorne 6-5-17; Seto 2-9-13; Johnston 4-0-11; Gilbert 3-3-9; Morningstar 0-0-0; Lach 2-0-6; Koeck 2-0-5; Berardelli 0-0-0. Totals, 19-17(25)—61
ST. VINCENT (65)
Marconi 5-7-17; Lafko 4-7-15; Kilgus 2-4-9; Geer 3-0-8; Cramer 1-0-2; Cavacini 2-0-6; Weber 2-2-6; Winkler 1-0-2; Bender 0-0-0; Betz 0-0-0. Totals, 20-20(26)—65
Score by Quarters
Wash&Jeff. 17 6 17 21 — 61 St. Vincent 10 16 9 30 — 65
Three-point field goals: Geer-2, Cavacini-2, Kilgus; Johnston-3, Lach-2, Koeck
