The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team will play for the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) championship on Saturday.
The top-seeded Bearcats will host No. 2 Washington & Jefferson, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
It’s the second all-time meeting between St. Vincent and Washington & Jefferson in the championship game. W&J defeated No. 3 Grove City, 62-40, on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the title game. The Bearcats used a strong third-period run on Wednesday for their semifinal victory, 72-55, against No. 4 Westminster at the Carey Center.
St. Vincent and Washington & Jefferson met in the PAC title game during the 2018-19 season when the Bearcats routed the Presidents, 70-48, for the program’s first and only PAC championship. St. Vincent College is in the PAC title game for the second time in three years and the sixth time in program history. W&J is in the title game for the fourth straight season. The Presidents have won five PAC titles, their most recent one coming in 2006.
SVC and Washington & Jefferson did not meet in the regular season this year, but the teams played one another three times during the 2019-20 season. SVC swept Washington & Jefferson during the regular season that year by 15 or more points, but the Presidents downed the Bearcats, 74-53, during a PAC semifinal on Feb. 28, 2020 at the Carey Center.
On the men’s side, top-seeded Westminster and No. 4 Grove City will square off for the PAC championship on Saturday. The SVC men advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday night before the Bearcats’ season ended.
