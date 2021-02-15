A strong first half propelled the St. Vincent women’s basketball team to an 82-64 win against Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The Bearcats burst out of the gates behind the strength of seven Taylor Geer points in the first minute. The Yellow Jackets did not go away easily though. Waynesburg connected on a trio of three-pointers to pull within five, but St. Vincent answered with six straight points to push the lead back to double digits, 25-14. From that point on the Bearcats kept Waynesburg at an arm’s length, never letting the lead slip below 10 points.
St. Vincent used strong performances inside by Madison Weber and Ella Marconi to maintain its lead in the second half. Weber finished the day with a double-double scoring 10 points and corralling 15 rebounds to go along with Marconi’s 10 points and two blocked shots.
A well-rounded attack saw six Bearcats score in double figures, led by Geer’s 16, followed by 15 from Carlee Kilgus, 11 points from Lizzie Bender in her collegiate debut, and 10 points from Anna Betz. Kilgus also contributed 8 boards and dished out 5 assists to round out the stat sheet.
With the win St. Vincent improves to 3-0 overall and in the PAC. The Bearcats are scheduled to travel to Grove City, 5:30 p.m. today.
———
WAYNESBURG (64)
Wolf 6-8-22; Orlosky 1-5-7; McDermott 1-2-4; Green 1-0-2; Dansby 0-0-0; Robinson 9-1-23; Kastroll 2-0-6; Henderson 0-0-0. Totals, 20-16(23)—64
ST. VINCENT (82)
Geer 5-5-16; Kilgus 7-1-15; Betz 4-0-10; Marconi 4-2-10; Cramer 1-0-3; Bender 5-1-11; Weber 4-2-10; Larkin 2-0-5; Winkler 1-0-2; Cavacini 0-0-0; Reams 0-0-0. Totals, 33-11(21)—82
Score by Quarters
Waynesburg 14 21 12 17 — 64 St. Vincent 25 20 15 22 — 82
Three-point field goals: Betz-2, Geer, Cramer, Larkin; Robinson-4, Kastroll-2, Wolf-2
