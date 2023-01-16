The St. Vincent College women’s swimming team swept a Presidents’ Athletic Conference tri-match in dominant fashion, earning first-place finishes in all 14 events to defeat Bethany College 205-35 and host Chatham University 203-57 Saturday.

In their first action in 42 days, the Bearcats got off to a fast start, earning first- and second-place finishes in the 200-medley relay. The foursome of Julia Mikita, Lauren Connors, Katie Kozy and Elise Debrot placed first in a time of 2:01.16, just ahead of the SVC quartet of Abby Leskovansky, Lily Holsey, Emma Martz and Emma Morgan, who placed second in 2:02.29.

