The St. Vincent College women’s swimming team swept a Presidents’ Athletic Conference tri-match in dominant fashion, earning first-place finishes in all 14 events to defeat Bethany College 205-35 and host Chatham University 203-57 Saturday.
In their first action in 42 days, the Bearcats got off to a fast start, earning first- and second-place finishes in the 200-medley relay. The foursome of Julia Mikita, Lauren Connors, Katie Kozy and Elise Debrot placed first in a time of 2:01.16, just ahead of the SVC quartet of Abby Leskovansky, Lily Holsey, Emma Martz and Emma Morgan, who placed second in 2:02.29.
Bearcat swimmers occupied three of the top four spots in the first distance event of the afternoon, with Sarah Alexander winning the 1,650 freestyle in 19:06.46, Morgan placing second (21:22.92) and Amanda Pugliano fourth (21:54.25).
In what would be a repeated theme throughout the afternoon, St. Vincent earned the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, with Connors placing first in 2:02.60, Sara Basala second in 2:16.30 and Cara Luallen third in 2:19.00.
Martz picked up the individual victory in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.56, just ahead of teammate Julia Mikita (1:08.03), before the 100 breaststroke saw Holsey place first in 1:16.90 and Elise Debrot third in 1:24.41.
Kozy and Brooke Himich went 1-2 in the 200 butterfly, with times of 2:29.63 and 2:40.21, respectively, before Erica Steele placed first (25.03 seconds) and Leskovansky second (25.63) in the 50 freestyle.
Martz’s second individual win of the day came in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.83 seconds, with Alexander taking second (1:00.00) and Luallen third (1:01.01).
Mikita earned gold in the 200 backstroke in 2:26.09, before Connors (5:33.75) and Debrot (6:06.51) went first and second in the 500 freestyle.
Three of the top four finishers in the 100 butterfly were Bearcats, with Steele winning in 1:04.00 and Pugliano taking third (1:19.00) and Elyssa Bognar fourth (1:19.70). In the final individual event of the day, the 200 medley, Mikita placed first (2:29.44), Basala second (2:34.66) and Holsey third (2:36.78).
