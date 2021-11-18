The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season, 69-53, against Marietta College Wednesday night on the road.
The Bearcats fell to 1-1, while Marietta stayed perfect at 3-0 overall.
Junior Ella Marconi led the Bearcats with a game-high 11 points and added a team-best nine rebounds. Sophomore Alana Winkler added 10 points for the Bearcats while also grabbing seven rebounds. Lizzie Bender tallied nine points and Emily Cavacini added eight.
The Bearcats led for the majority of the first quarter. After a three-pointer for Autumn Fennell, the Bearcats led, 10-5. Marietta fought back, closing the final 3:27 of the first quarter on a 6-0 run to gain an 11-10 lead heading to the second. Marietta never relinquished the lead.
Marietta took control in the second quarter. The Pioneers took a 23-14 lead, but the Bearcats went on a quick 5-0 run after two free throws from Marconi and a three pointer from Lauren Gamble, making the score 23-19. Marietta closed the half with an 8-3 run, giving the Pioneers a 31-22 advantage at the break.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter. Marietta increased its lead to 12 points early in the third quarter, but the Bearcats fought back. SVC cut the lead to just five, 38-33, after a layup by Gamble. The Pioneers bounced back, ending the quarter by outscoring the Bearcats 9-4 to bring a 47-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers outscored the Bearcats 22-16 in the final quarter, though the Bearcats shot 50% from the field.
The Bearcats shot 38% from the field and Marietta 39% overall. The difference in the game came from beyond the three-point line. The Pioneers shot 37% (10-for-27) from three-point range, and they limited the Bearcats to a 3-of-12 effort. Marietta slightly outrebounded the Bearcats by a 42-37 margin.
SVC is back in action on Friday when it travels to the Messiah College Tournament. The Bearcats take on host Messiah, which is ranked No. 5 in the most recent D3hoops.com Top 25 poll. That’s a first-round game in the tournament, which will be played on Friday. SVC then plays DeSales or Gwynedd Mercy in the championship or consolation game on Saturday.
———
ST. VINCENT (53)
Marconi 4-3-11; Winkler 4-2-10; Bender 4-0-9; Cavacini 2-4-8; Geer 0-0-0; Gamble 3-1-7; Fennell 1-1-4; Betz 1-0-3; Delaney 0-1-1; Smith 0-0-0. Totals, 19-12(17)—53
MARIETTA (69)
Gribble 4-0-10; Hahn 3-3-9; Wilson 4-0-8; Schill 3-0-8; Grake 1-0-3; Levering 4-0-9; Liston 2-0-6; Cummins 2-2-6; Hefner 2-0-4; Congrove 1-0-3; Hill 1-0-3; Kroft 0-0-0; Cecil 0-0-0; Borich 0-0-0; Ross 0-0-0; Shane 0-0-0; Tolson 0-0-0; Goodard 0-0-0; Warnock 0-0-0. Totals, 27-5(11)—69
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 10 12 15 16 — 53 Marietta 11 20 16 22 — 69
Three-point field goals: Bender, Fennell, Betz; Gribble-2, Schill-2, Liston-2, Grake, Levering, Congrove, Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.