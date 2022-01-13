SVC women struggle in return to court

In its first return to action in more than five weeks, the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team struggled Wednesday night in a 57-32 loss to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster College in the Robert S. Carey Center.
The Bearcats dropped to 2-6, 1-3 in conference play, while Westminster moves to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the PAC.
St. Vincent was led in scoring by a pair of freshmen making their season debuts, as Emily Thompson topped all Bearcat scorers with eight points, while Diana Mosten chipped in seven. Ella Marconi grabbed a team-best 10 boards for SVC.
Westminster broke open a two-point game at halftime with a decisive third quarter, outscorinng SVC 26-7 to take 42-23 lead into the final frame.
The Titans held a 56-38 edge in rebounding.
Lindsay Bell led the Titan offense scoring a game-high double-double 17 points and 14 rebounds, while teammate Natalie Murrio recorded a double-double performance of her own, scoring 14 from the floor and grabbing 11 boards.
After a low-scoring first quarter, Thompson tied the game at 10 with a layup in the opening minute of the second quarter, and after four straight Westminster points, a Mosten three-ball pulled SVC to within one, 14-13, with 4:03 left until the intermission. Later, Emily Cavacini’s layup with 15 seconds left in the quarter brought SVC to within 18-16, which was the halftime score.
The Bearcats shot 26% (7-for-27) in the first half, while the Titans managed only a 21.6% mark, making only 8 of 37 attempts. The teams also combined for 18 first-half turnovers.
St. Vincent continues PAC play when it hosts Thiel at 1 p.m. Saturday. No spectators will be allowed in the Robert S. Carey Student Center, as the college paused in-person game attendance this week in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Live video and audio streams, as well as live stats, from the game will be available at http://athletics.stvincent.edu/coverage.
WESTMINSTER (57)
Bell 7-1-17; Murrio 4-5-14; Hergenrogther 3-2-8; Powell 1-1-3; Polcyznski 1-1-3; Hess 4-0-8; Vincent 1-1-4; Condoleon 0-0-0; Davis 0-0-0; Janda 0-0-0; Moore 0-0-0. Totals, 21-11(15)—57 ST. VINCENT (32)
Mosten 2-2-7; Cavacini 2-2-6; Marconi 1-0-3; Bender 1-0-2; Geer 1-0-2; Thompson 4-0-8; Weber 2-0-4; Betz 0-0-0; Fennell 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0. Totals, 13-4(7)—32{/h5}
