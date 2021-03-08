The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team is still undefeated after a decisive 90-70 victory against Westminster on Saturday during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at the Robert S. Carey Center.
After a close first quarter, in which the Bearcats led, 16-15, St. Vincent (6-0, 6-0) powered into the half with a 39-27 advantage and did not look back. The first half was the Jenna Lafko and Carlee Kilgus show for the Bearcats. Each athlete scored 17 and 11 points by the half, respectively.
With a 27-point third quarter the Bearcats responded to any Westminster scoring runs with stops and runs of their own. Westminster only outscored St. Vincent in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough, as the Bearcats won by the 20-point margin.
Lafko finished with a game-high 26 points adding in seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Kilgus scored 18 points while Ella Marconi recorded her first collegiate double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Katie Fitzpatrick led the Titans with 16 points.
The Bearcats travel to Grove City 5:30 p.m. Monday for their regular season finale.
——— WESTMINSTER (70)
Russell 4-0-12; Murrio 4-3-12; Polczynski 4-1-9; Meyer 2-1-6; Bell 1-3-5; Fitzpatrick 5-4-16; Davis 1-2-4; Trump 1-1-3; Vincent 0-2-2; Jaworski 0-1-1; Goodrich 0-0-0. Totals, 22-18(27)—70
ST. VINCENT (90)
Lafko 10-4-26; Kilgus 6-5-18; Marconi 3-7-13; Geer 4-2-10; Cramer 3-0-8; Weber 3-2-8; Cavacini 1-0-3; Winkler 1-0-2; Reams 1-0-2; Betz 0-0-0; Larkin 0-0-0. Totals, 32-20(22)—90
Score by Quarters
Wstmnster 15 12 17 26 — 70 St. Vincent 16 23 27 24 — 90
Three-point field goals: Cramer-2, Lafko-2, Kilgus, Cavacini; Russell-4, Fitzpatrick-2, Meyer, Murrio
