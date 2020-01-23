The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team took an early lead and won, 62-52, in Wednesday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference home matchup against Chatham.
With the victory, the Bearcats upped their unbeaten PAC record to 8-0 (12-5 overall). Chatham falls to 4-4 and 11-5.
The game began with both teams going scoreless for the first 1:08. SVC then scored six consecutive points, four by Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School), for a 6-1 edge, but Chatham cut the deficit to two with a three.
The Bearcats then went on a 9-0 run capped off by a three from Jenna Lafko as the team led, 15-4, with 4:20 to go in the first quarter. St. Vincent’s lead fluctuated between nine and 11 points until Chatham made a three with 28 seconds to go to trail, 19-11, going to the second period.
SVC began the second on an 8-2 run to open up a 27-13 advantage at the 6:55-mark. Chatham responded with a 10-2 run of its own to cut the difference to six (29-23) with 3:53 to go in the half.
Kayla Slovenec made a jumper in the paint for the Bearcats, but the Cougars scored the next four to only trail by that amount. Kollar then converted two free throws at the 1:39-mark, but Chatham made a layup with seven seconds left in the half to only trail, 33-29, going to the locker rooms.
In the third, SVC opened the scoring as Slovenec made two layups, but the Cougars got a three-pointer at the 4:44-mark to trail by only one at 39-38. However, that was the closest Chatham got as St Vincent rattled off eight straight with the last six from Erin Giancola. The Bearcats led, 47-38, as the game headed to the final frame.
Taylor Boring scored five of the first seven points for St. Vincent to open the fourth as SVC went up, 54-40. After a make from Chatham, Giancola increased the lead back to 14 and helped the Bearcats maintain a double-digit edge throughout the period.
The Cougars pulled within single digits (eight), but two free throws from Carlee Kilgus sealed the 10-point victory for SVC.
Kollar scored a team-high 12 points while Lafko and Boring each had 11. Giancola finished with 10 points and seven rebounds as the Bearcats grabbed 41 boards compared to 38 for Chatham. SVC also scored 21 points from the bench and 16 points off turnovers.
St. Vincent travels to Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m. Saturday to continue PAC action.
CHATHAM (52)
Fertig 4-1-11; D’Angelo 4-1-13; McClain 1-0-2; Ondo 7-4-19; Smith 2-0-5; Short 1-0-2. Totals, 19-6(12)—52
ST. VINCENT (62)
Kilgus 3-2-8; Lafko 4-2-11; Van Volkenburg 1-0-2; Slovenec 4-0-8; Kollar 5-2-12; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 3-2-11; Giancola 5-0-10. Totals, 25-8(14)—62
Score by Quarters
Chatham 11 18 9 14 — 52 St. Vincent 19 14 14 15 — 62
Three-point field goals: Boring-3, Lafko; D’Angelo-4, Fertig-2, Ondo, Smith
