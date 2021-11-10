The St. Vincent women’s basketball team has high hopes for the upcoming season.
The Bearcats seek to pick up where they left off after winning their second Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) championship with a perfect 10-0 record during a COVID-19-abbreviated season.
Jimmy Petruska, SVC’s 11th-year coach, was proud of how his team carried itself during a difficult season.
“To go through what we went through last year, with the way it ended, was very rewarding for the players,” Petruska said. “Having to do everything with the COVID protocol, (winning the conference title) was very rewarding for the players, myself and the three seniors.”
This season, the Bearcats will have a bit of a new look. SVC lost three seniors to graduation in Jenna Lafko, Carlee Kilgus and Katie Cramer. All three were starters on last year’s conference championship team, and were each named All-PAC. Lafko, the 2019-20 PAC Player of the Year, will remain with the team, as she was appointed to the staff as an assistant coach in the summer.
While he understands that it will be tough to replace such a valuable trio of players, Petruska is more than pleased with the players on his current roster.
“It’s cliché, but you can’t replace those players, and I don’t think we are focused on trying to replace them,” Petruska said.
Despite losing three starters, the Bearcats will also return some key contributors, while welcoming in a seven-player freshman class.
The team returns a pair of starters who each averaged double-digit points a season ago. Senior Taylor Geer split time between the shooting guard and small forward spot, starting all 10 games and averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while totaling 13 steals.
Classmate Ella Marconi evolved into one of the more dominant post players in the conference, as the 6-foot-2 junior averaged 12.0 points and 8.6 rebounds, while leading the PAC in both field goal percentage (.542) and blocked shots (27).
“Ella Marconi has stepped up really big in the offseason,” Petruska said. “She really picked up around the midpoint of the season, and ended up very strongly.”
Geer and Marconi will be joined by a number of returnees who saw significant action a season ago. Junior guard Anna Betz appeared in all 10 games, with three starts, and averaged six points per game, while sophomore post Madison Weber came off the bench in all 10 games to average 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and shoot 52.9% from the field.
Sophomore guard Emily Cavacini looks to inherit the starting point guard role after a solid rookie campaign in which she averaged 5.9 points and dished 17 assists to just nine turnovers. Petruska also expects sophomore forwards Alana Winkler and Lizzie Bender to see their roles increase significantly this season.
Petruska will also welcome back a pair of upperclass guards who sat out the 2021 season in senior Lauren Gamble and junior Autumn Fennell.
“Lauren just keeps getting better and better every day,” said Petruska, “and she is getting more comfortable within the system. Autumn is another player who is just really skilled on both sides of the ball and we’re excited about her return, as well.”
Along with his high expectations for his returnees, Petruska is also pleased with the progress made by his seven-player freshman class, and is eager to see what this group will display this season.
“There is a lot of talent (in that class),” Petruska said. “They are great athletes, great kids, they work hard and they are getting better every day. It’s fun to watch their growth and emergence as a class. Our competition in practice every day is another reason why we get better throughout the year.”
Picked to repeat as conference champions, Petruska hopes that his group doesn’t feel any excess pressure with additional outside expectations.
“I know players within our program feel pressure, not just because of what we’ve done last year, but in the past 10 years,” he said. “It’s a very successful program and we try to identify that early. We are not trying to live up to anyone’s standards outside of our program.”
SVC plays a trio of road games during the next two weeks before opening its home schedule, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 against PAC rival Waynesburg.
