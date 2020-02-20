The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team locked up the top seed in the upcoming Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs with a dominant 82-40 victory over visiting Geneva on Wednesday.
SVC has also won five straight games and 12 of 13.
Thirteen different players found the scoresheet for SVC (14-1 PAC, 18-6 overall), led by 15 points from Kayla Slovenec, 12 by Erin Giancola and 10 from Jenna Lafko. Carlee Kilgus added eight assists and grabbed six rebounds to share the team lead with Giancola, while she tied Lafko for game-high honors with five steals.
The Bearcats used a dominant start to take control early, outscoring the Golden Tornadoes, 22-0, over the first six minutes of play. SVC used a balanced scoring attack during the onslaught, with six different players scoring over the span, led by six points apiece from Kilgus and Giancola.
After Geneva put its first points on the board with 3:30 left in the first quarter, the Bearcats scored the final seven points of the stanza to end the frame with a 29-2 lead. Over the opening 10 minutes, SVC shot 55 percent from the field and tallied nine steals, scoring 17 points off of 12 Geneva turnovers.
The two teams traded buckets over the opening six minutes of the second quarter before the Bearcats ended with a flurry. Three-pointers on consecutive possessions by Slovenec and Lafko pushed the Bearcats’ advantage to 41-10, and the lead eventually grew to 47-10 at the break.
Over the first 20 minutes, SVC shot 51 percent from the field (20 of 39) compared to just a four of 31 (12 percent) by the Golden Tornadoes, including a zero-for-11 mark from behind the three-point arc. The Bearcats forced 19 Geneva turnovers in the first half while committing just six.
Slovenec led all scorers in the first half with 12 points, while Giancola had 10, and Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) nine. Kilgus had six first half assists while she and Lafko each tallied four first half steals.
The St. Vincent margin continued to grow over the third quarter, with Madison Weber ending it by scoring seven points over the final 40 seconds to give the Bearcats a 67-22 lead heading into the fourth.
Just missing double-figures on the scoresheet was Kollar, who bucketed nine points, while Kilgus, Taylor Geer and Taylor Boring each contributed six points.
While SVC’s offense put together a balanced effort, the team’s defense was just as impressive, limiting the Golden Tornadoes to just 20 percent from the field (14 of 67), including two of 25 showing from behind the arc, while forcing 32 Geneva turnovers.
April Mann scored nine points to lead Geneva (1-13, 2-19) while Lauren Tipton grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and blocked three shots.
The Bearcats play their final PAC and regular season game Saturday (6 p.m.) at Chatham.
———
GENEVA (40)
Repine 1-0-2; L. Roth 1-1-3; Tipton 1-4-6; Luciana 1-0-2; Melnek 1-0-2; Mann 4-1-9; I. Roth 1-3-5; Hirneisen 1-0-3; Wolfe 3--17; Staver 0-0-0; DeJong 0-0-0. Totals, 14-10(16)—40
ST. VINCENT (82)
Kilgus 2-2-6; Lafko 4-0-10; Slovenec 6-0-15; Giancola 6-0-12; Kollar 4-1-9; Van Volkenburg 0-0-0; Vaughn 1-0-2; Boring 2-0-6; Kallock 0-0-0; Fennell 1-0-2; Betz 0-0-0; Geer 1-4-6; Weber 2-1-5; Davis 2-0-4; Marconi 0-0-0; Cramer 2-0-4; Reams 0-0-0; Rainey 0-0-0. Totals, 33-8(10)—82
Score by Quarters
Geneva 2 8 12 18 — 40 St. Vincent 29 18 20 15 — 82
Three-point field goals: Slovenec-3, Lafko-2, Boring-2, Cramer; Repine, Hirneisen
