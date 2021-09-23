Hannah Irvine’s goal in the 79th minute left lifted the St. Vincent women’s soccer team to a 3-2 road win against Muskingum.
St. Vincent (3-4) saw a two-goal lead evaporate after Muskingum (1-7) scored a pair of tallies in the opening 25 minutes of the second half, but Irvine put SVC ahead for good with 11:13 left in regulation after picking off a clearing attempt and chipping home a high shot from 15 yards out.
The Bearcats got off to a strong half, owning possession for the duration of the first half. They jumped out to an early lead in the fourth minute, when Kylie Albertson intercepted a clearing attempt and struck a turning shot from 15 yards out for her first goal of the season to make it 1-0.
St. Vincent continued with its offensive pressure, rattling off eight unanswered shots in a 10-minute span before Tanisha Grewal outmuscled the Muskie goalkeeper in front to score her Presidents’ Athletic Conference-leading ninth goal of the season and make it 2-0 with 17 minutes left in the half.
The Muskies saw their best scoring chance of the half with just 90 seconds left, but Bearcat keeper Maggie Perkins kept them off the board with a point-blank save to maintain the 2-0 lead at the intermission.
Over the opening 45 minutes, SVC out-shot Muskingum 16-6, including an 8-2 margin in shots on goal.
Muskingum turned the tables in the second half, generating numerous scoring chances. The Muskies broke through in the 58th minute, with a goal off of a rebound directly in front, before tying the game with a tally in the 69th minute.
The play evened out over the next several minutes until Irvine cashed in on a lengthy Bearcat possession to score her game-winner and lift SVC to its second straight win, and third victory in its last four games.
Despite being out-shot 8-7 in the second half, the Bearcats ended the rainy evening with a 23-14 advantage in shots and a 10-5 margin in corner kicks.
Perkins played all 90 minutes and made six saves to earn the win in goal.
The Bearcats look to extend their winning streak to three when they travel to Washington D.C. to take on Trinity Washington University, 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.