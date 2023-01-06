The St. Vincent women’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Bethany, 47-42, for their fifth straight win overall and their fourth straight President’s Athletic Conference victory of the season Thursday.
Ella Marconi led the way for SVC, scoring eight points, while grabbing eight rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. Emily Cavacini added seven points, including a big three-pointer to give the Bearcats lead with just over one minute remaining. Alana Winkler scored seven points, while grabbing seven rebounds, and Jillian Mannarino scored seven points off the bench, including two big foul shots to seal the game in the fourth quarter for St. Vincent.
In the defensive heavy game, Bethany took controlled play in the first quarter, opening up to a 10-4 lead in the first six minutes of play. SVC cut the lead to 10-6, but the Bison stormed back with a 7-3 run to close out the first half with a 17-9 lead.
St. Vincent opened the quarter on an 8-0 run that spanned over the first seven minutes of the quarter, to tie the game up at 17. Bethany answered going on a run their own of 7-0 to retake the lead at 24-17. In the third quarter, the Bearcats came out on the attack. SVC opened the half up on a 14-7 run to take a 35-31 lead with one minute remaining in the quarter. Bethany scored the next four points to tie it at 35 all with 48 seconds to go in the quarter. Diana Mosten ended the quarter with a layup with 32-seconds left and the Bearcats held strong on defense as they led 37-35 heading into the fourth and final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, after a couple misses on each end, St. Vincent had the ball with a little over two minutes remaining, when Cavacini buried a three pointer, to give the Bearcats the lead at 43-42 and they never lost it. Winkler put in a layup and Mannarino sealed the deal at the line with two foul shots, to score the 47-42 victory for SVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.