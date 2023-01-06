The St. Vincent women’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Bethany, 47-42, for their fifth straight win overall and their fourth straight President’s Athletic Conference victory of the season Thursday.

Ella Marconi led the way for SVC, scoring eight points, while grabbing eight rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. Emily Cavacini added seven points, including a big three-pointer to give the Bearcats lead with just over one minute remaining. Alana Winkler scored seven points, while grabbing seven rebounds, and Jillian Mannarino scored seven points off the bench, including two big foul shots to seal the game in the fourth quarter for St. Vincent.

