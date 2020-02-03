The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team rolled to a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over visiting and winless Thiel, 82-37, on Saturday.
With the win, the Bearcats improve to 10-1 in the PAC and 14-6 overall.
SVC began the game on a 10-0 run during the opening minutes of the game. Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) keyed the run with the opening basket, a spinning layup at the 9:20-mark, and an and-one basket and free throw with 7:42 left in the quarter.
Thiel (0-10, 0-19) got on the board with a short jumper just under the seveb-minute mark, but the Bearcats answered with eight more points of their own. Steals on back-to-back possessions led to fast break layups by Kayla Slovenc to put SVC up, 16-2, and forced a Tomcats’ timeout. The timeout did little to stop St. Vincent’s momentum as they closed the first quarter up, 26-3.
A sloppy start to the second quarter saw only one basket in the first four minutes of play, a Kollar layup two minutes in, putting SVC ahead, 28-3. Madison Weber sparked some offense with a layup a little more than four minutes into the quarter.
From there, Erin Giancola corralled an errant Tomcat pass and laid it in at the 4:15-mark before securing an offensive rebound and bucket on the very next possession to put SVC in front, 34-3. The Bearcats’ defense stood tall the rest of the frame, allowing only two points, entering half with a 39-5 lead.
Thiel split a pair of free throws to open the second half before a Jenna Lafko pass found a wide open Kollar for three, giving Saint Vincent a 42-6 lead. Giancola converted on an 18-foot jumper and then found a cutting Kollar to open widen the margin to 40 in favor of SVC.
Bri Van Volkenburg drove to the basket and finished through contact to cap the 13-point run with the Bearcats now up, 52-6. Thiel scored on their next four possessions, but St. Vincent kept pace and entered the final quarter leading, 57-14.
The Tomcats came out with a three pointer and splitting a pair at the line to start the final frame. But the Bearcats answered with baskets on three straight trips down the court to keep Thiel at bay, 63-18.
With the game well in hand, a barrage of bench scoring, including back-to-back threes from Anna Betz and Megan Kallock, had the Bearcats’ advantageup to 50 with 2:22 remaining in the game.
Kollar paced the offense with 18 points while shooting 70 percent from the field. Erin Giancola grabbed eight boards, and Kayla Slovenec snatched five steals to lead the Bearcat on the defensive end.
The Bearcats will be back in action Saturday (4 p.m.) at home against Westminster (10-1, 17-3), which handed them their only PAC loss earlier this season.
THIEL (37)
E Harriman 0-1-1; Breckenridge 4-0-11; C Harriman 2-0-5; Phillips 2-1-5; Merriweather 1-1-3; Adams 0-0-0; Jones 5-0-10; Gregor 0-2-2. Totals, 14-5(10)—37
ST. VINCENT (82)
Kilgus 2-0-4; Lafko 2-0-5; Slovenec 4-0-9; Giancola 4-0-8; Kollar 7-3-18; Betz 1-0-3; Van Volkenburg 1-0-2; Geer 3-1-8; Kallock 2-0-5; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 1-0-3; Weber 3-0-6; Marconi 3-0-6; Reams 0-0-0; Rainey 0-0-0; Cramer 2-0-5; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 35-4(8)—82
Score by Quarters
Thiel 3 2 9 23 — 37 St. Vincent 26 13 18 25 — 82
Three-point field goals: Lafko, Slovenec, Kollar, Betz, Geer, Kallock, Boring, Cramer; Breckenridge-3, C. Harriman
