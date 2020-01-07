The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team had seven players with five or more points as the Bearcats cruised to a 86-48 win at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Thiel.
The Bearcats (3-0, 7-5) opened the contest by scoring the first seven points as Madison Kollar netted five of them. By the 7:01-mark, SVC extended its lead to double-digits (11-1) and held the advantage throughout the first. SVC led, 17-7, as the game headed to the second period.
In the second, SVC controlled the lead, but the Tomcats were able to cut the Bearcats’ lead to eight on two occasions. Kollar made a layup with 4:51 remaining in the half to give St. Vincent 10-point lead. By the final horn of the first half, SVC Vincent increased the advantage to 16 at the break (36-20).
The Bearcats started to put the game away as they had their lead grow to 30 points. St. Vincent outscored Thiel, 31-17, tying its season-high for points in a quarter.
Kollar finished with a game-high 20 points while corralling six rebounds. Jenna Lafko finished with 10 points while Kayla Slovenec and Paige Montrose added nine points. SVC finished with 52 points in the paint, 22 more than Thiel.
The Bearcats travel to New Wilmington on Wednesday (6 p.m.) for a PAC contest against Westminster.
ST. VINCENT (86)
Kollar 9-1-20; Lafko 4-0-10; Van Volkenburg 0-2-2; Slovenec 4-0-9; Montrose 4-1-9; Fennell 3-1-8; Boring 2-0-5; Vaughn 3-0-7; Giancola 1-2-4; Kallock 1-2-4; Cramer 1-0-2; Geer 1-0-2; Betz 0-0-0; Davis 0-0-0; Weber 0-2-2; Reams 1-0-2; Marconi 0-0-0; Rainey 0-0-0. Totals, 34-11(12)—86
THIEL (48)
Breckenridge 3-0-9; Trainer 3-2-8; Gregor 1-0-2; E. Harriman 2-1-5; C. Harriman 2-0-4; Jones 6-1-13; Merriwether 2-3-7. Totals, 19-7(16)—48
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 17 19 31 19 — 86 Thiel 7 13 17 11 — 48
Three-point field goals: Lafko-2, Kollar, Slovenec, Fennell, Boring, Vaughn; Breckenridge-3
