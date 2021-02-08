The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team used a 35-8 run in the opening period that led to a 95-61 victory at Geneva during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Six different scorers finished in double digits for the SVC women (1-0, 1-0), led by Carlee Kilgus with 17 points. Geneva (1-1, 1-1) opened the scoring with a three-point shot from Isabella Roth. The Bearcats grabbed the lead after scoring nine consecutive points.
The Golden Tornadoes pulled within four, but this was the closest they got to the lead as SVC slowly increased its lead. The Bearcats led 35-11 as the first period ended. The pattern continued in the second as St. Vincent held Geneva only to nine points in the period as SVC scored 25 to hold a 40-point advantage, 60-20, at the intermission.
In the first half, the Bearcats forced 11 turnovers while shooting 57.5% — 23-of-40 – from the field. Defensively, St. Vincent held the Golden Tornadoes to a field goal percentage of 18.4% — 9-of-49 – and only attempted two free throws in the entire first half.
Geneva began to chip away at the large deficit it faced in the third by outscoring the Bearcats 25-17. The Golden Tornadoes went 11-of-26 from the field while cutting down the turnovers with four in the period. However, the St. Vincent lead was too much to overcome. SVC cruised to the 34-point victory.
Junior Taylor Geer was second in scoring for the Bearcats with 17 points while grabbing six rebounds. Senior Katie Cramer recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Other double-digit scorers were Anna Betz (13), Ella Marconi (10) and Madison Weber with 12 points.
The SVC women will host Chatham, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
ST. VINCENT (95)
Kilgus 8-2-19; Geer 5-5-17; Betz 5-0-13; Cramer 5-0-12; Marconi 4-2-10; Weber 5-2-12; Cavacini 2-1-5; Winkler 2-1-5; Larkin 1-0-2; Reams 0-0-0. Totals, 37-13(24)—95
GENEVA (61)
Roth 4-1-12; Stewart 5-1-11; Tipton 4-2-10; Liggett 2-0-4; Melnek 1-0-2; King 3-0-8; Bucheit 3-1-7; Hampshire 2-0-5; Wolfe 1-0-2; Dudley 0-0-0; Staver 0-0-0. Totals, 25-5(10)—61
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 35 25 17 18 — 95 Geneva 11 9 25 16 — 61
Three-point field goals: Betz-3, Geer-2, Cramer-2, Kilgus; Roth-3, King-2, Hampshire
