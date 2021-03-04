On their night, the trio of St. Vincent women basketball seniors combined for 33 points.
Jenna Lafko scored 13, Katie Cramer had 11, and Carlee Kilgus added nine as St. Vincent blew out Franciscan, 83-41, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
To start the game, Franciscan (1-6, 1-6) came out firing, rushing to a seven-point lead (11-4) in the first period. The lead did not last long however, as St. Vincent (5-0, 5-0) eventually recaptured the advantage with a three-pointer by Lafko.
After taking the lead, the Bearcats never looked back going on a tear, scoring 30 of the next 34 points. St. Vincent led at the half by a comfortable 22-point margin, 44-22.
To start the second half, it was more of the same story. St. Vincent outscored Franciscan, 27-9, in the third. To end the quarter, the Bearcats led by a commanding 40 points, 71-31. The fourth quarter went back and forth but St. Vincent held on to win by the 42-point differential, 83-41.
Taylor Geer also contributed 13 points to the Bearcats total. SVC out rebounded the Barons by 17 boards, 53-36, and forced 27 turnovers.
St. Vincent will play its final regular-season home game, 2 p.m. Saturday against Westminster at the Robert S. Carey Center.
———
FRANCISCAN (41)
LaRose 3-4-12; McGahan 3-0-8; Coronis 3-0-6; Conner 1-1-4; Unnerstall 2-0-4; Benson 1-2-5; Kendall 1-0-2; Atendido 0-0-0. Totals, 14-7(14)—41
ST. VINCENT (83)
Lafko 6-0-13; Geer 5-3-13; Cramer 4-0-11; Marconi 4-3-11; Kilgus 4-0-9; Cavacini 3-2-9; Betz 2-0-4; Weber 1-2-4; Bender 2-0-4; Winkler 1-1-3; Larkin 1-0-2; Reams 0-0-0. Totals, 33-11(17)—83
Score by Quarters
Franciscan 16 6 9 10 — 41 St. Vincent 24 20 27 12 — 83
Three-point field goals: Cramer-3, Lafko, Cavacini, Kilgus; LaRose-2, McGahan-2, Conner, Benson
