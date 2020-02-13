A balanced offensive attack saw four players score in double digits as the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team outpaced Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Bethany (W.Va.), 89-47, at home on Wednesday.
St Vincent raced out to an 8-2 lead behind the strength of two Jeanna Lafko steals turned layups. After trading baskets, a Kalya Slovenec three off a Lafko pass extended the lead to eight and forced a Bison timeout with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Out of the timeout the Bearcats continued their run and finished the quarter off with 16 straight points, including two long range bombs from Taylor Boring. St. Vincent ended the first quarter ahead, 25-5.
Bethany opened the second quarter by splitting a pair of free throws before Greater Latrobe High School graduate Madison Kollar got the Bearcats on the board with a strong and-one layup and free throw. Another Bison free throw was answered by seven straight St. Vincent points to extend the lead to 35-7.
Bethany scored on its next two possessions and SVC answered with a Lafko three and a free throw from Bri Van Volkenburg to push the advantage back to 28 with three minutes left in the half. The Bison went on a 7-0 run over the next minute and a half.
Taylor Boring put an end to the Bison momentum with an 18-foot jumper with 50 seconds left while an Ella Marconi layup gave St. Vincent a 43-18 lead at halftime.
The Bearcats opened the second half on a 10-point run over the first four and a half minutes as Erin Giancola and Carlee Kilgus combined to poured in eight of those points. The Bison scored on their next two possessions, but SVC used six straight makes at the charity stripe to keep them at bay, 59-24.
Autumn Fennell connected on a jumper to put the Bearcats up, 61-24, with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter. A Bison basket was answered with four Van Volkenburg free throws over the next three Bearcat possessions to make it 65-27. The teams traded three pointers and ended the quarter with St. Vincent ahead, 68-30.
Early in the fourth, Boring connected on two free throws to give the Bearcats a 70-30 lead. Bethany made threes on back-to-back trips down the floor, but a Christina Davis layup and four points from Madison Weber gave SVC a 40 point margin with 7:31 left in the game. The Bearcats cruised down the stretch, extending the lead to as many as 42 points at the 2:52-mark of the fourth.
Boring led the SVC with 13 points off the bench, joining her in double figures was Lafko with 12, and Kollar and Volkenburg with 11 a piece. Lafko and Van Volkenburg also cleaned the glass with seven and six rebounds respectively.
St. Vincent is now 12-1 in the PAC and 16-6 overall, and will return to action PAC Saturday at Waynesburg.
BETHANY, W.VA. (47)
Dobbins 2-2-6; Walker 4-6-16; Kuhn 5-0-15; Meintel 2-0-4; Murry 0-0-0; Morey 0-0-0; Glass 1-1-4; Stinnett 0-0-0; Chenot 1-0-2. Totals, 15-9(16)—47
ST. VINCENT (89)
Kilgus 3-0-6; Lafko 4-3-12; Slovenec 2-0-5; Giancola 4-0-8; Kollar 4-3-11; Betz 0-0-0; Van Volkenburg 1-9-11; Geer 2-2-8; Vaughn 0-0-0; Kallock 0-0-0; Fennell 1-0-2; Boring 4-2-13; Weber 1-2-4; Marconi 1-2-4; Reams 0-0-0; Rainey 0-0-0; Cramer 1-0-3; Davis 1-0-2. Totals, 29-23(28)—89
Score by Quarters
Bethany (W.Va.) 5 13 12 17 — 47 St. Vincent 25 18 25 21 — 89
Three-point field goals: Boring-3, Geer-2, Cramer, Lafko, Slovenec; Kuhn-5, Walker-2, Glass
