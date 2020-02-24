The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season on the road against Chatham with a 97-87 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory after trailing by 16 midway through the third quarter.
The Bearcats improve to 15-1 in the PAC, securing the top seed for the playoffs, and 19-6 overall. Chatham fell to 7-9 and 14-10.
Chatham held a 44-34 lead to start the second half.
However, SVC began the third quater by scoring the first six points with four of them coming from Kayla Slovenec. Leading by five, Chatham went on a 12-2 run to open up a 63-48 with 4:58 to go in the third.
After the deficit grew to 16, the Bearcats ended the third by scoring 13 of the next 17 points as Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School)( scored seven of the 13 points.
The hot stretch continued for St. Vincent into the fourth by scoring the first six points to pull within a single point, 69-68. After some back and forth between both teams, Jenna Lafko capped off seven-consecutive points with an and-one play as SVC led, 77-73, with 6:06 to go.
The Cougars clawed back to one point, but the Bearcats slowly increased its lead back to eight points (87-79). Both teams traded possessions until SVC made four free throws to secure the 10-point win.
The Teams went back and forth early with neitherhaving a lead larger than six points. Tied at 20, Chatham slowly began to gain control of the contest.
Up, 31-24, the Cougars hit two three-pointers and two free throws to take a double-digit lead. Chatham held that lead at halftime.
Kollar led all scorers with 30 points with seven rebounds. Lafko contributed 18 points while Carlee Kilgus totaled 16 points.
Defensively, the Bearcats forced 12 turnovers while tallying seven steals. SVC shot nearly 62 percent (39 of 63) from the field while converting 15 of its 20 free-throw attempts.
As the No. 1 seed, St. Vincent will now host the semifinals and championship game of the PAC playoffs on Friday and Saturday.
ST. VINCENT (97)
Kilgus 7-1-16; Lafko 7-4-18; Slovenec 4-2-10; Giancola 2-0-4; Kollar 11-6-30; Betz 0-0-0; Van Volkenburg 2-0-4; Vaughn 1-0-3; Kallock 0-2-2; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 3-0-6; Weber 2-0-4; Cramer 0-0-0. Totals, 39-15(20)—97
CHATHAM (87)
Fertig 9-5-25; D’Angelo 5-2-16; McClain 1-2-4; Ondo 9-4-26; Labriola 6-0-12; Short 1-0-2; Smith 1-0-2. Totals, 32-13(19)—87
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 20 14 28 35 — 97 Chatham 20 24 25 18 — 87
Three-point field goals: Kollar-2, Kilgus, Vaughn; D’Angelo-4, Ondo-4, Fertig-2
