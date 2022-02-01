The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team used a strong second half Monday to secure a 70-54 win against Presidents’ Athletic Conference opponent Franciscan.
Leading by three points at halftime, the Bearcats (3-7 PAC, 4-10 overall) gradually extend their lead throughout the fourth quarter to notch a double-digit win.
Four Bearcats scored in double figures. Ella Marconi recorded a double-double, tallying a team-high 16 points and grabbing 11 boards, while classmates Emily Cavacini and Taylor Geer tallied 13 points apiece and Lizzie Bender chipped in 11.
Alana Winkler led the Bearcats with four assists, while Cavacini and Gamble each had three of SVC’s 13 steals.
Trailing 33-31 at intermission, Franciscan opened the third quarter on a 6-3 run to take its first lead of the night, 37-36, with 7:11 left in the frame. The Bearcats answered back, as a Marconi layup and Geer jumper pushed them back in front, 40-37, with 5:36 remaining. SVC would then end the quarter with a flurry, outscoring the Barons 11-6 over the final five minutes to take a 51-43 lead into the fourth.
Behind a pair of free throws from Marconi and baskets from Bender and Cavacini, the Bearcats upped their lead to 10, 57-47, three minutes into the final frame. Franciscan briefly cut the deficit to eight on its next possession, but the Bearcats countered with a 9-0 run, using baskets from four different players, to open up a 17-point lead, 66-49, with 4:08 left.
For the game, SVC was held to 40.3% from the floor (27-for-67), but shot a solid 4-for-7 from behind the arc. SVC held a 48-44 edge in rebounding, while the Bearcat defense limited Franciscan to just 30% from the field and forced 28 turnovers.
Three Barons scored in double-figures. Felicia MacGillivray tallied a game-high 22 points while teammates Jazzlyn Melnyk and Lauren Arena chipped in 11 and 10, respectively. Melnyk also led the Barons with 11 rebounds.
SVC hosts Bethany College in a conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spectators are required to wear masks.
———
ST. VINCENT (70) Marconi 5-6-16; Cavacini 5-2-13; Geer 6-1-13; Bender 4-3-11; Winkler 2-0-4; Thompson 2-0-5; Gamble 1-0-3; Betz 1-0-3; Weber 1-0-2; Fennell 0-0-0; Mosten 0-0-0; Delaney 0-0-0. Totals, 27-12(14)—70
FRANCISCAN (54) MacGillivray 8-3-22; Melnyk 5-1-11; Arena 5-0-10; Doan 1-2-4; LaRose 0-0-0; Gonzales 2-2-7; McDaniels 0-0-0; Conner 0-0-0. Totals, 21-8(15)—54 Score by Quarters
