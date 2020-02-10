The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team picked up a 61-48 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win over visiting Westminster on Senior Day Saturday.
Turnovers plagued both sides early as there was no scoring through the first three minutes. Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) changed that with a three-pointer at the 6:45-mark of the opening quarter and followed it with a driving layup to put SVC (11-1, 15-6) up, 5-0.
After a Westminster layup, Jenna Lafko converted an and-one and a jumper on the wing to extend the Bearcats’ lead to eight with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Westminster countered with a quick 6-0 run. After trading baskets, the Titans closed the opening stanza with a trey at the buzzer to take a 13-12 edge into the second period.
Taylor Boring gave the Bearcats the lead again, 15-13, with a three-pointer to open the second quarter. A Westminster basket was answered by a Kollar jumper in the post before the Titans regained the lead, 19-17, halfway through the second quarter.
St. Vincent’s offense caught fire over the next minute and a half with a nine-point run keyed by a Lafko jumper and capped off with a Kayla Slovenec trey from off of a Carlee Kilgus assist at the 2:53-mark of the quarter. Both teams exchanged free throws and defensive stands over the last three minutes with St. Vincent on top, 29-24, at halftime.
Westminster opened the second half swinging with threes on back to back possessions to go up 30-29. SVC regained the lead when Lafko cut to the rim off of an inbounds pass and laid one in at the 7:33-mark. The Titans converted a pair of free throws to go in front, 34-33, before a Kilgus long-range shot and five more points from Lafko pushed the Bearcats back out in front by six with three minutes left in the third.
Westminster pushed back with five straight points to pull within one at 40-39. With a little more than a minute left in the period, Taylor Boring drilled one from beyond the arc to halt the Titans’ momentum. Two more Titan free throws and a Lafko layup ended the quarter with the score 45-41 in favor of SVC.
The fourth quarter was all Bearcats as they outscored Westminster, 16-7, in the final frame.
A 9-0 run over three minutes in the middle of the quarter saw baskets from four different players, including a layup by Kilgus at 4:09 to give her a double-double.
Kilgus wasn’t done there, as she hit two free throws, including an and-one conversion, to help finish off Westminster down the stretch.
Three Bearcats scored in double figures, led by Jenna Lafko’s 17 points, followed by 14 Carlee Kilgus’s 14, and Madison Kollar’s 13. Kilgus completed her double-double with 12 rebounds, and Taylor Boring came away with four steals.
St. Vincent returns to action on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) when it hosts to PAC foe Bethany W.Va.).
———
WESTMINSTER (48)
Polczynski 1-1-4; Greaves 2-3-9; Hergenrother 3-1-8; Fromknecht 1-4-6; Bennett 4-3-11; Murrio 3-2-9; Meyer 0-1-1; Monahan 0-0-0; Russell 0-0-0. Totals, 14-15(21)—48
ST. VINCENT (61)
Kilgus 4-5-14; Lafko 6-5-17; Slovenec 1-0-3; Giancola 1-0-2; Kollar 6-0-13; Boring 2-2-8; Van Volkenburg 0-0-0; Weber 2-0-4; Vaughn 0-0-0; Fennell 0-0-0; Betz 0-0-0; Kallock 0-0-0; Rainey 0-0-0; Cramer 0-0-0. Totals, 22-12(19)—61
Score by Quarters
Westminster 13 11 17 7 — 48 St. Vincent 12 17 16 16 — 61
Three-point field goals: Boring-2, Kilgus, Slovenec, Kollar; Greaves, Polczynski, Hergenrother, Murrio
