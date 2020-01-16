The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team found itself in a high-scoring Presidents’ Athletic Conference home game against Waynesburg.
The Bearcats grabbed an early led and never looked back as they won, 96-86, over the Yellow Jackets.
SVC is now 6-0 in the PAC and 10-5 overall while Waynesburg drops to 1-5 and 2-13.
Both teams opened the contest exchanging the first four baskets, but it was St. Vincent that grabbed the first large advantage.
SVC made the next four field goals to take a nine-point lead at the 7:06-mark of the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to four, but 11 straight points for the Bearcats, including five from Taylor Boring, gave them a 24-9 edge with 3:11 on the clock.
Waynesburg outscored St. Vincent, 11-5, in the final 2:37 of the opening period, but the Bearcats still held the lead, 28-20.
In the second, the Bearcats held their lead throughout and even increased it back to 15 (40-25) as Kayla Slovenec made a three-pointer. Waynesburg pulled within 11 multiple times, but baskets from Jenna Lafko and Bri Van Volkenburg kept SVC ahead by 13 with 3:47 to go until halftime.
The Yellow Jackets were able to cut the deficit to single digits, but Stephanie Vaughn and Erin Giancola increased the advantage back to 11 as St. Vincent led, 54-43, at the break.
The Bearcats came out in the second half and immediately scored seven of the first 10 points.
Carlee Kilgus drained two free throws to give SVC its largest lead, 67-49, with 6:04 on the clock. St. Vincent held its lead for majority of the period, but Waynesburg scored six of the final seven points to cut the deficit down to 10 (77-67) as the game headed into the final period.
The Yellow Jackets carried their streak into the fourth as they scored the first four points to only trail by six. Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) made a layup with 8:23 to go followed by a three from Boring half a minute later to put the Bearcats back up by nine.
Waynesburg kept trying to close the gap, but SVC answered every basket as both teams scored 19 points in the fourth.
Lafko and Slovenec each scored a team-high 18 points with both grabbing five rebounds. Van Volkenburg scored 15 points off the bench with Boring adding in 10, as well. Kollar and Kilgus both finished in double digits with 11 and 10, respectively. SVC outrebounded Waynesburg, 45-34, as the Bearcats scored 50 points off the bench.
St. Vincent faces Geneva on the road 1 p.m, Saturday in another PAC contest.
WAYNESBURG (86)
Fuller 5-2-12; Delaney 8-2-22; Orlosky 7-3-17; Joyce 0-0-0; Dansby 4-3-14; Kastroll 2-0-5; McDermott 1-2-4; Russell 0-0-0; Hoopes 0-2-2; Croft 4-0-10. Totals, 31-14(16)—86
ST. VINCENT (96)
Kilgus 3-4-10; Lafko 7-2-18; Slovenec 7-2-18; Montrose 2-0-4; Kollar 4-2-11; Van Volkenburg 5-5-15; Vaughn 2-0-4; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 3-2-10; Giancola 3-0-6. Totals, 36-17(25)—96
Score by Quarters
Waynesburg 20 23 24 19 — 86 St. Vincent 28 26 23 19 — 96
Three-point field goals: Lafko-2, Slovenec-2, Boring-2, Kollar; Delaney-4, Dansby-3, Croft-2, Kastroll
