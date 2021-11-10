The St. Vincent women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 75-63 victory at Juniata College.
The Bearcats (1-0) jumped out to a big first quarter lead and then held off several charges from the host Eagles (0-1) to win their fourth straight season-opener.
Four players scored in double figures for the Bearcats, led by senior Taylor Geer, who pumped in a game-high 22 points. Sophomore Emily Cavacini scored a career-high 16, while junior Ella Marconi bucketed 14 points and sophomore Lizzie Bender added 10.
Marconi also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to tally the double-double, the third of her career.
The Bearcats collected nine steals and forced 23 Juniata turnovers, scoring 26 points off of the miscues. St. Vincent, which outrebounded Juniata 51-46, also scored 16 second-chance points to nine for the hosts.
Trailing 5-4 three minutes into play, a pair of Geer layups ignited a long 18-0 run for the Bearcats to open a 22-5 lead. Geer scored 10 points during the surge and Cavacini five, while the SVC defense kept Juniata off the scoreboard for more than six minutes. Juniata committed five turnovers and went a combined 0-for-10 from the field. The Bearcats eventually opened a 25-9 lead after one quarter.
The tide turned in the second quarter, as Juanita opened on a 15-5 run to trim the deficit to 32-24 with 4:08 until the half. Geer cashed in on a traditional three-point play to halt the run, and the Bearcat lead grew to 36-27 in the final minute of the half after a Bender bucket and a Cavacini free throw. The Eagles ended the half with a layup at the buzzer to make it a seven-point game at the intermission, 36-29.
The hosts opened the second half scoring with a three-pointer to pull to within four, 36-32, but the Bearcats had an answer with Alana Winkler, Marconi, Geer and Cavacini each connecting on layups in a 90-second span to push the lead back into double figures, 44-32, with seven minutes left in the quarter. The two teams traded baskets over the next several minutes, with SVC’s lead hovering between nine and 11 points, before a pair of free throws from Autumn Fennell and a layup from Lauren Gamble moved SVC’s advantage to 57-43 at the close of the third quarter.
The Bearcats gradually increased the lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, with Marconi scoring on back-to-back trips to open a 63-45 advantage with 7:37 to go in regulation. St. Vincent’s offense then went cold and the Eagles countered with a lengthy 15-2 run to make it a five-point game, 65-60, with 2:29 left.
Juniata couldn’t pull closer, and the Bearcats put the game away at the free-throw line. In the final 90 seconds, SVC went 6-for-7 from the stripe, as Cavacini was 4-of-5 to seal the 12-point win.
After SVC’s hot start, the offense cooled considerably, finishing with a 39% mark from the field (25-for-65), including just a 1-for-11 showing from behind the arc. Juniata shot 32% from the floor for the evening, with eight of its 24 made field goals coming from behind the arc. The Bearcats owned a considerable advantage at the free throw line, making 24 freebies to seven for Juniata. Haily Sherman led Juniata with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Bearcats are back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Marietta in non-conference action.
———
ST. VINCENT (75)
Geer 9-4-22; Cavacini 4-7-16; Marconi 5-4-14; Bender 4-2-10; Winkler 1-0-2; Gamble 2-2-6; Fennell 0-4-4; Smith 0-1-1; Betz 0-0-0; Mosten 0-0-0. Totals, 25-24(38)—75
JUNIATA (63)
Sherman 8-1-18; Long 4-3-13; Miller 3-0-8; Hess 2-3-7; Mock 1-0-2; Nonemaker 2-0-6; Emert 2-0-4; Scipioni 1-0-3; Vrabel 1-0-2; Betts 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0; Rittenhouse 0-0-0. Totals, 24-7(9)—63
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 25 11 21 18 — 75 Juniata 9 20 14 20 — 63
Three-point field goals: Cavacini; Long-2, Miller-2, Nonemaker-2, Sherman, Scipioni
