The St. Vincent women’s basketball team held off a late charge by visiting Waynesburg to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 72-67, in each team’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener Saturday in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Four players scored in double figures for the Bearcats (1-0, 2-3), with Emily Cavacini bucketing 18 points and Alana Winkler 14, while Anna Betz and Taylor Geer added 12 points apiece. Ella Marconi paced the hosts with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
St. Vincent jumped out to a hot start, taking a 13-3 lead midway through the first quarter, with five points from Cavacini and six from Geer during the span. Waynesburg twice cut the deficit to six points throughout the closing stages of the quarter, but the Bearcats eventually closed the quarter with a 21-12 lead.
A basket by Autumn Fennell three minutes into the second quarter gave SVC its largest lead of the half, 27-14, but the Yellow Jackets charged back to score eight straight points, capped by a three-pointer from Avery Robinson, to pull to within five, 27-22. With less than two minutes left, a jumper by Geer pushed the Bearcat lead back into double digits, 34-24, before a late Waynesburg three accounted for the halftime score of 36-27.
The Bearcats forced 12 Waynesburg turnovers in the first half and limited the Yellow Jackets to just 34% from the field, but five of their 10 field goals came from behind the arc.
SVC started the second half in much of the same fashion as the first, using an 8-2 run out of the gates to take a 44-30 lead on a Geer layup with just over seven minutes left in the quarter. The St. Vincent lead continued to grow during the next few minutes, eventually stretching to 53-36 on a Winkler layup with 3:11 left. The Bearcats managed just two points throughout the final three minutes of the quarter, with two free throws from Winkler, but SVC still maintained a 55-41 lead heading into the game’s final 10 minutes.
A three-pointer from Betz and a driving layup from Cavacini opened another 16-point lead for the Bearcats, 64-48, with 7:30 left, but the Yellow Jackets countered with an 11-0 run to make it just a five-point game, 64-59, with just over four minute left.
Buckets from Marconi and Lizzie Bender pushed SVC’s lead to 68-59 with 2:37 left, but the Jackets hit a pair of three-pointers in a 70-second span to pull to within 68-65 with 29 seconds to go. Two Waynesburg free throws with 15 seconds remaining then make it a two-point game, 69-67, but Cavacini iced the game by going 3-for-4 from the free throw line over the final 12 seconds to close out the victory.
Kacey Kastroll led the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-6) with 22 points, including a 4-for-5 mark from behind the arc, while Robinson tallied 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
St. Vincent will continue its season-long four-game homestand when the Bearcats host PAC rival Chatham, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
---
WAYNESBURG (67)
Kastroll 7-4-22; A Robinson 5-0-12; Dansby 3-1-9; Fuller 4-0-8; Wolf 2-0-5; Dayton 3-1-7; Croft 1-2-4; D Robinson 0-0-0; Furlong 0-0-0. Totals, 25-8(11)—67
ST. VINCENT (72)
Cavacini 5-7-18; Winkler 5-4-14; Geer 6-0-12; Marconi 2-1-5; Bender 2-0-4; Betz 4-2-12; Fennell 1-2-4; Smith 1-0-2; Delaney 0-1-1. Totals, 26-17(23)—72
Score by Quarters
Waynsbrg 12 15 14 26 — 67 St. Vincent 21 15 19 17 — 72
Three-point field goals: Betz-2, Cavacini; Kastroll-4, A Robinson-2, Dansby-2, Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.