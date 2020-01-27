The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team picked up a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory Saturday over Washington & Jefferson, 75-60.
The Bearcats move to 8-0 in the PAC and 13-5 overall. The Presidents drop to 5-4 and 10-7.
The teams traded baskets early until SVC’s Jenna Lafko made two free throws followed by a jumper from Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) in the paint. The Presidents eventually tied the game at 13 with 58 seconds to go in the first, but the Bearcats ended the period on a 5-0 run with a three-point play from Lafko to lead, 18-13.
Bri Van Volkenburg continued the run for St. Vincent with a fastbreak layup, but W&J made two free throws to cut the deficit back to five. Stephanie Vaughn gave the Bearcats their largest lead with a three to make it 23-15 at the 8:43-mark. SVC held the eight point edge until the Presidents scored six-straight to cut the deficit to two (25-23).
After exchanging baskets, Washington & Jefferson hit a three to cut the difference to one, but Slovenec stole the ball and made a layup with two seconds to go on the clock to give SVC a 31-28 edge at halftime.
The second half began with the Presidents being called for a team technical with Kollar making both free throws. W&J got within one (33-32) after consecutive layups at the 8:29-mark.
The Bearcats then scored seven-straight with five points from Slovenec. The Presidents cut the deficit to four after two threes and a layup from Van Volkenburg, but St. Vincent eventually regained an eight-point lead (46-38) with 4:06 on the clock.
W&J pulled within six, but Slovenec made two free throws followed by a three from Vaughn. The Presidents hit a three with 25 seconds left in the third and trailed, 51-43, going to the fourth period.
SVC opened the final frame with a Lafko layup to go up by its largest lead of the game (10). W&J scored seven of the next nine points to trail, 55-50, with 8:40 left on the clock. Lafko ended the mini-run with a three to kick off a spurt for the Bearcats with six more points and led, 64-50, at the 5:47-mark.
The Presidents cut the margin to 10, but Lafko scored five-straight to give St. Vincent a 69-54 lead. W&J pulled back within 11, but the Bearcats regained their 15-point advantage.
Lafko finished the game 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kollar added 20 points while Slovenec added 12. SVC scored 28 points on the fast-break and 23 off turnovers.
St.Vincent travels to Grove City, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in PAC play.
——— ST. VINCENT (75)
Giancola 2-0-4; Kollar 7-6-20; Kilgus 1-2-4; Lafko 7-6-21; Slovenec 4-2-12; Van Volkenburg 4-0-8; Boring 0-0-0; Vaughn 2-0-6. Totals, 27-16(17)—75
WASH. & JEFF. (60)
Seto 4-2-11; Gilbert 1-4-7; Johnston 0-0-0; Lawhorne 4-5-13; Morningstar 1-0-2; McDaniel 8-4-22; Gutierrez 1-3-5; Williams 0-0-0; Martin 0-0-0; Koeck 0-0-0. Totals, 19-18(20)—60
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 18 13 20 24 — 75 Wash. & Jeff. 13 15 15 17 — 60
Three-point field goals: Slovenec-2, Vaughn-2, Lafko; McDaniel-2, Seto, Gilbert
