The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team defeated host Mount Aloysius, 18-4, on Thursday.
Joey Smith opened the game with an SVC (2-0) goal 3:48 into the first period, but Mount Aloysius tied the game 18 seconds later.
Kaylee Bandow then gave the Bearcats the lead as she scored at the 22:28-mark. Smith extended the advantage to two (3-1) less than a minute later.
After the Mounties scored their second goal of the contest, Rachel Belles scored off a Lucy Volna pass to put St. Vincent ahead by two goals. Karah Thatcher followed with her first tally of the game just 48 seconds later. Smith completed the hat trick and eventual netted her fourth goal in a span of two minutes.
Sammi Headley, Thatcher and Belles closed out the first half by scoring the final three goals go give the Bearcats a 10-2 advantage at the break.
Claire Carter scored her first goal of the contest slightly more than five minutes into the second half. Smith scored her fifth of the game as four other Bearcats scored in the half.
Mount Aloysius added two more goals, but St.Vincent held on for the 14-goal victory.
Smith scored a game-high five goals while Belles and Thatcher each added four. Bandow finished with four points (two goals, two assists) as Volna added three points (goal, two assists).
SVC outshot Mount Aloysius, 28-7, and won 15 draw-controls compared to five. Georgie Volna picked up the win in goal as she made three saves in her start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.