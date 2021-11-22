The St. Vincent women’s basketball team suffered its third straight defeat, falling 77-71 in the consolation game of the Messiah College Tournament.
The Bearcats fell to 1-3 overall, while Gwynedd Mercy evened its record to 3-3.
Emily Cavacini led three SVC scorers in double figures with 17 points. Taylor Greer added 14 points and Anna Betz came off the bench to score 11 points. Ella Marconi grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, while rookie Kassidy Smith posted career-highs of nine points and nine rebounds. Alana Winkler had a game-high eight assists and also grabbed nine rebounds. The Bearcats held a staggering 67-46 edge in rebounding, but SVC committed 23 turnovers and shot just 4-for-13 from the free throw line, compared to just nine Gwynedd Mercy turnovers and a 19-for-27 mark from the charity stripe.
Lynzie Eggers had a monster game for the Griffins, scoring a game-high 31 points, while teammate Haley Crossley had an 11-point, 16-rebound double-double.
SVC suffered a 66-42 defeat against nationally-ranked Messiah during Friday’s first night of the Messiah College Tournament. Taylor Geer, Cavacini, Marconi, Lizzie Bender and Betz all had six points apiece. Marconi grabbed six rebounds, while Lauren Gamble had five boards. Winkler added four, while Marconi picked up a team-high two steals and two blocked shots. Messiah held an 18-6 first quarter lead and stretched it to 32-18 at the half. Messiah outscored SVC by a 34-24 margin in the second half. Messiah shot 78% from the free throw line at 11-of-14, while SVC finished 4-for-14 from the stripe.
St. Vincent opens the Presidents’ Athletic Conference schedule, 1 p.m. Saturday, against Waynesburg at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
---
ST. VINCENT (42)
Geer 3-0-6; Cavacini 2-1-6; Marconi 3-0-6; Bender 3-0-6; Winkler 2-0-4; Betz 2-1-6; Smith 2-0-4; Gamble 1-1-3; Delaney 0-1-1; Fennell 0-0-0 Dadig 0-0-0. Totals, 18-4(14)—42
MESSIAH (66)
Springer 7-5-20; Eckley 4-1-10; Zimmerman 3-3-9; Harden 1-0-2; Milanesi 1-0-2; Adams 4-0-8; High 2-0-4; Wagman 1-0-3; Eich 1-1-3; Bell 1-0-2; Hoffman 1-0-2; Grula 0-1-1; Plosker 0-0-0; McMonigle 0-0-0. Totals, 26-11(14)—66
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 6 12 14 10 — 42 Messiah 18 14 16 18 — 66 Three-point field goals: Cavacini, Betz; Wagman, Springer, Eckley
--- GWYNEDD MERCY (77)
Eggers 9-9-31; Owens 5-1-13; Crossley 3-5-11; Sylvester 3-2-9; Sharkey 1-0-3; O’Neill 3-2-8; Marinacci 1-0-2; Cree 0-0-0. Totals, 25-19(27)—77
ST. VINCENT (71)
Cavacini 6-0-17; Geer 7-0-14; Marconi 4-0-8; Bender 2-0-4; Winkler 1-0-2; Betz 3-2-11; Smith 4-1-9; Fennell 2-1-6; Delaney 0-0-0; Gamble 0-0-0; Dadig 0-0-0. Totals, 29-4(13)—71
Score by Quarters
Gwyn Mercy 19 16 16 26 — 77 St. Vincent 22 12 11 26 — 71
Three-point field goals: Cavacini-5, Betz-3, Fennell; Eggers-4, Owens-2, Sylvester, Sharkey
