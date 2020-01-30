The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team suffered its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference loss of the season, 68-65, on the road against Grove City on Wednesday.
The Bearcats are now 9-1 in the PAC and 13-6 overall. Grove City moved to within one game of SVC at 8-2 (16-2 overall).
After the teams traded baskets to begin the game, Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) gave St. Vincent the lead and increased it to four (8-4) with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
The Wolverines pulled within one after a three-pointer ,but Kollar answered with a layup to give SVC a 10-7 lead. GC got back within one (10-9) with a fast-break layup before the game went into the second period.
Erin Giancola scored the first two baskets in the second period for SVC with a Wolverine make in between. Bri Van Volkenburg gave the Bearcats their largest lead (five) at the 6:59-mark. Grove City cut it back to four, but a layup from Giancola and two free throws by Lafko put the Bearcats ahead, 20-12.
Grove City responded with six-straight points to make the score 20-18 with 3:47 to go in the first half. Stephanie Vaughn extended the SVC lead to six with two field goals, but Grove City quickly answered to make the difference four (24-20).
Kollar then hit a free throw to put the Bearcats up five, but a layup from the Wolverines with 32 seconds left in the half made the score 25-22. The score remained that way at halftime.
St. Vincent scored six of the opening eight points in the second half to lead 31-24 as Kollar, Kayls Slovenec and Jenna Lafko each scored. Grove City responded with six-straight and claimed its first lead of the game, 32-31.
Lafko gave SVC the lead back with two free throws, and the teams went back and forth with the advantage until Madison Weber made a layup to put the Bearcats up, 43-42, with 1:51 to go in the third. The Wolverines ended the period with four-consecutive points to lead, 46-43, as the game headed to the final frame.
Weber cut the difference to one before Lafko gave St. Vincent a 47-46 edge. Weber extended the lead to two, but Grove City went on a 7-0 run to take a 53-48 lead with 6:10 remaining. The combination of Lafko and Carlee Kilgus pulled SVC within two before the Wolverines increased their edge back to six.
The Bearcats got within three after a Slovenec three-pointer, but GC grew its advantage to eight (64-56) at the 2:57-mark. Kollar accounted for the next five points to make the deficit three just before Grove City went up by five.
Slovenec went in for a layup with 46 seconds left followed by a Van Volkenburg make with 10 seconds on the clock that brought the Bearcats within one. However, the Wolverines made two free throws to seal the victory.
Kollar led SVC with 16 points, and Lafko was the other double-digit scorer with 14. Both teams were fairly even in the rebounding as the Bearcats grabbed 39 compared to 40 for GCC.
St. Vincent returns home 4 p.m. Saturday to face Thiel in another PAC matchup.
ST. VINCENT (65)
Slovenec 3-0-7; Giancola 3-0-6; Kollar 6-3-16; Kilgus 0-3-3; Lafko 4-6-14; Van Volkenburg 2-0-4; Vaughn 2-0-4; Boring 1-0-3; Weber 2-4-8. Totals, 23-16(21)—65
GROVE CITY (68)
Podkul 2-2-6; Balcom 9-5-23; Book 2-4-8; McConnell 1-0-2; Bowen 5-2-13; Stanforth 0-0-0; Kimbrell 1-0-2; Vezzosi 5-2-14; Elsey 0-0-0; Cano 0-0-0. Totals, 25-15(21)—68
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 10 15 18 22 — 65 Grove City 9 13 24 22 — 68
Three-point field goals: Slovenec, Kollar, Boring; Vezzosi-2, Bowen
