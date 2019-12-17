The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team lost to No. 11-ranked DeSales University, 76-60, on Monday.
DeSales opened the game by scoring the first four points before St. Vincent got on the board thanks to a Paige Montrose layup. The Bearcats claimed their first lead (6-5) with 7:34 on the clock. The Bulldogs regained the lead on the next bucket but a 6-0 run gave SVC the advantage, 12-7.
St. Vincent held the until the 2:14 mark in the first when the hosts made a layup to go ahead, 17-16. DeSales closed the period by scoring the final seven points and led 22-16 going into the second.
The Bearcats began the second on a 10-2 run including two three-pointers made by Jenna Lafko to give SVC a 26-24 lead with 7:06 on the clock. Both teams then went two-plus minutes without a make before the Bulldogs tied the game at 26. DeSales closed out the quarter and the half on a 11-0 run to hold a 35-26 advantage.
DeSales opened the second half by scoring eight of the first 10 points to increase its lead to 15 (43-28). St. Vincent tried to cut the deficit but the Bulldogs held the double-digit advantage and led 60-40 after the horn sounded in the third.
In the final period, the Bearcats outscored DeSales but were not able to close deficit and ultimately fell by the 16-point difference. With the loss, St. Vincent falls to 5-2 while DeSales improves to 7-1.
The Bearcats were led by Montrose and former Greater Latrobe standout Madison Kollar as they both scored 12 points. SVC was outrebounded 41-39 and outscored 32-9 on points off turnovers.
St. Vincent returns to the Robert S. Carey Center as it will host the SVC Women’s Basketball Classic Dec. 19-20. The Bearcats will face the College of Brockport, 7 p.m. Thursday.
ST. VINCENT (60)
Kollar 5-2-12; Kilgus 1-2-5; Lafko 4-2-11; Slovenec 4-0-8; Montrose 5-2-12; Van Volkenburg 2-0-5; Vaughn 2-0-5; Boring 0-2-2; Giancola 0-0-0. Totals, 23-10(18)—60
DESALES (76)
Jordan 5-3-13; Jansco 5-1-11; Caruso 1-0-3; Newsome 5-3-14; Shinkus 6-0-12; Marcus 0-0-0; Stanfield 3-2-10; Bealer 1-0-3; Kelleher 0-0-0; Rittenhouse 3-4-10; Martin 0-0-0. Totals, 29-13(15)—76
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 16 10 14 20 — 60 DeSales 20 13 25 16 — 76
Three-point field goals: Kilgus, Lafko, Van Volkenburg, Vaughn; Stanfield-2, Caruso, Newsome, Bealer
