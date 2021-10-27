Chatham defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team in straight games in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest. Scores were 26-24, 25-20 and 25-16.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine led the Bearcats with nine kills, with Jessica Hughes added four and Caitlyn Figuly three. Figuly also topped SVC with two blocks, both solo, while Stacie Ramos and Luciana Polk tied for team-high honors with 11 digs apiece. Sara Ellis narrowly missed the double-double, recording a team-leading 11 assists to go with eight digs.
The Bearcats will ready for their home finale, as they take on Bethany 7 p.m. Thursday at the Robert S. Carey Center. It is also the team’s Senior Night, as three three four-year members of the program, including Ellis, Figuly and Brittany Boehm, will be honored.
