The St Vincent women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 57-53 senior day victory over Washington & Jefferson, ranked 23rd in the most recent D3Hoops.com national poll, in front of a raucous crowd in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Saturday.

St. Vincent’s (15-3, 13-2 PAC) victory snapped a 16-game Washington & Jefferson (17-2, 13-1) winning streak and marked W&J’s first Presidents’ Athletic Conference defeat of the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.