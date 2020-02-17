The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team eclipsed the century mark for the third time this season in its 103-87 win over host Waynesburg in Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
The win gives the Bearcats 13-1 PAC record and 17-6 overall slate.
Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) scored a career and game-high 41 points in 26 minutes as she went 18 of 23 from the field.
Jenna Lafko added 16 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Carlee Kilgus and Erin Giancola finished in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
SVC jumped out to a 25-14 lead midway through the first period and never looked back. By the end of the opening quarter, the Bearcats led, 36-26, over the Yellow Jackets.
The rest of the way, the Bearcats outscored Waynesburg, 67-61.
SVC forced 14 turnovers as Lafko, Kilgus and Bri Van Volkenburg each collected three steals. On the glass, the Bearcats held a 49-32 edge with as seven different players corralled five or more rebounds.
Offensively, St. Vincent shot 54 percent (43 of 79) from the field while scoring 66 of its 103 points inside the paint.
Saint Vincent returns to Latrobe on Wednesday (5:30 p..m) against Geneva in PAC play.
——— ST. VINCENT (103)
Giancola 5-0-10; Kollar 18-2-41; Kilgus 5-2-14; Lafko 7-2-16; Slovenec 2-1-6; Van Volkenburg 1-1-3; Vaughn 0-0-0; Boring 3-2-8; Weber 2-1-5. Totals, 43-11(19)—103
WAYNESBURG (87)
Fuller 11-5-27; Delaney 3-3-10; Orlosky 5-1-11; Joyce 1-0-2; Dansby 2-0-4; Kastroll 4-1-11; McDermott 1-0-2; Hoopes 2-0-4; Croft 4-6-16. Totals, 33-16(24)—87
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 36 23 22 22 — 103 Waynesburg 26 20 21 20 — 87
Three-point field goals: Kollar-3, Kilgus-2, Slovenec; Kastroll-2, Croft-2, Delaney
