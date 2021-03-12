The undefeated St. Vincent College women’s basketball team earned the top seed and hosting rights throughout the 2020-21 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament slated for March 13-20.
The Bearcats (7-0) are seeking their first PAC title since winning as the No. 1 seed in 2018-19. Former Greater Latrobe standout Madison Kollar scored 16 points in a 70-48 victory to claim the PAC championship against Washington & Jefferson two years ago.
SVC will host the winner of No. 8 Waynesburg and No. 9 Thiel in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Meanwhile, the No. 10-seeded SVC men’s basketball team visits No. 7 Waynesburg in the first round, 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner faces host No. 2 Geneva College (7-2) in the quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In an adjustment to previous championship tournament formatting, all 10 men and women’s programs have secured a spot in this year’s tournament. Seeding was determined and approved by a vote of the league’s directors of athletics.
On the women’s side, tournament action begins this Saturday with a pair of first round games. No. 10 Franciscan University (1-8) will travel to No. 7 Bethany College (4-5), while Waynesburg University (2-7) will host No. 9 Thiel College (1-7).
In the other quarterfinals matchup, No. 2 Washington & Jefferson College (6-0) will host the No. 7 Bethany/No. 10 Franciscan winner. Third-seeded Grove City College (7-1) will host No. 6 Geneva College (4-5) while No. 4 Westminster College (5-4) will host No. 5 Chatham University (4-4).
In Wednesday’s semifinal round the tournament’s lowest remaining seed will travel to the highest remaining seed, with the two remaining middle seeds meeting at the higher of the two.
Next Saturday’s title game will be hosted by the higher seed remaining following Wednesday’s semifinals.
On the men’s side, Westminster College (8-1) claimed the top seed, earning hosting rights throughout the tournament.
Tournament action begins Saturday evening with a pair of first round games. SVC plays Waynesburg, while No. 8 Franciscan University (2-7) will host No. 9 Bethany College (2-7).
In Tuesday’s quarterfinal round No. 1 Westminster will host the No. 8 Franciscan/No. 9 Bethany winner, while No. 2 Geneva College (7-2) will host the No. 7 Waynesburg/No. 10 St. Vincent winner. Third-seeded Washington & Jefferson College (7-2) will host No. 6 Thiel College (3-6), while No. 4 Grove City College (6-3) will host No. 5 Chatham University (5-4).
In Thursday’s semifinal round the tournament’s lowest remaining seed will travel to the highest remaining seed, with the two remaining middle seeds meeting at the higher of the two.
Saturday’s title game will be hosted by the higher seed remaining following Thursday’s semifinals.
PAC institutions have adjusted spectator policies in place for home games during the 2021 season in an effort of promoting and prioritizing the health and safety of student-athletes, game day staff and designated personnel in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Schools will determine if on-campus student, faculty and staff attendance is permissible at their own facilities. There will be no outside fans or visiting team’s fans permitted.
Presidents’ Athletic Conference
2020-21 Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament
First Round
Saturday, March 13
Franciscan at Bethany, 11:30 a.m.
Thiel at Waynesburg, noon
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 15
Waynesburg/Thiel winner at St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Bethany/Franciscan winner at W&J, 7 p.m.
Geneva at Grove City, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 17
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Lower remaining middle seed at higher remaining middle seed
Championship
Saturday, March 20
Lower remaining seed at higher remaining seed
Presidents Athletic Conference
Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament
First Round
Saturday, March 13
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
St. Vincent at Waynesburg
Bethany at Franciscan
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 16
Franciscan/Bethany winner at Westminster
Waynesburg/St. Vincent winner at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.
Thiel at W&J
Chatham at Grove City
Semifinals
Thursday, March 18
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Lower remaining middle seed at higher remaining middle seed
Championship
Saturday, March 20
Lower remaining seed at higher remaining seed
