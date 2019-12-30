In a second straight single-possession game, the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team fell to the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas in the D3Hoops.com Classic, 46-44, in Las Vegas.
In a game played at South Point Arena, the Athenas raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes.
A steal by SVC’s Bri Van Volkenburg led to a common foul and a technical foul on Claremont at the 6:45-mark of the first. Jenna Lafko converted both of the technical free throws to give the Bearcats (6-4) their first points of the game before Van Volkenburg hit one of two to trim the lead to 7-3.
After three minutes of no scoring, back-to-back layups from Lafko and Van Volkenburg evened the score at 7-7 with 3:08 left in the first. The Athenas then converted on four straight free throws to regain the lead at 11-7.
The Bearcats closed out the quarter with four straight points, a driving layup by Carlee Kilgus followed by a spinning jumper in the paint by Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School), after a shot-clock violation.
Kollar opened the second stanza with a layup off of a Kilgus assist 10 seconds into the period. Van Volkenburg extended the SVC lead to four with a steal and lay in at the 9:18-mark.
Athenas free throws trimmed it to 15-13 in favor of the Bearcats. A Kollar jumper and pair of free throws from Paige Montrose capped a 12-2 SVC run with six minutes in the half.
Claremont later capitalized off a pair of St. Vincent turnovers to take a 21-20 lead with 3:08 left in the half. The teams traded blows in the final three minutes, and headed to the locker room with the Athenas leading, 24-22.
A Kollar free throw and a Lafko floater after an offensive rebound brought SVC back within one at the 7:06-mark of the third quarter. A slew of Bearcat turnovers led to a 12-3 run by Catholic, ending with just over two minutes left in the period and Claremont leading 38-28.
Erin Giancola trimmed the SVC deficit to eight with an offensive rebound and putback. After a turnover, Van Volkenburg kept the score 38-30 with a chase-down block with one minute remaining in the third.
Jenna Lafko opened the fourth with a steal and fast-break leading to free throws 15 seconds into the final frame. Lafko converted one of two at the line and Kollar backed her defender down for an easy lay-in at the 9:07-mark to bring the score to 38-33 before an Athenas timeout. Claremont scored out of the timeout, but the Bearcats answered with a jumper by Kollar.
Van Volkenburg keyed back-to-back defensive stands for SVC, first tying up a loose ball, then blocking a layup attempt with six minutes left in the game. The Athenas converted an and-one opportunity for a 43-35 lead.
Not to be outdone, Kollar drew contact on her next shot and sunk the free throw to answer for the Bearcats with 5:19 left. The teams exchanged free throws to take it to 44-39 in favor of Claremont before another Kollar layup and one Montrose free throw made it 44-42 with four minutes to play.
A minute later, Lafko euro-stepped her way to an easy layup to tie the game at 44. The Athenas converted on a contested layup with 22 seconds left in the game to go up, 46-44. That score would be the final, as a Kollar fadeaway in the paint rattled around the rim and out as time expired.
Kollar paced the Bearcat offense with 19 points while Lafko added in nine. Kollar grabbed up nine rebounds, again followed by Lafko with six. Van Volkenburg contributed three steals.
The Bearcats return to action today (1 p.m.), taking on No. 2-nationally ranked University of Scranton in the D3Hoops.com Classic.
———
D3hoops.com Classic ST. VINCENT (44)
Kollar 8-3-19; Kilgus 1-1-3; Lafko 3-3-9; Slovenec 1-0-2; Montrose 0-4-4; Van Volkenburg 2-1-5; Vaughn 0-0-0; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 0-0-0; Giancola 1-0-2. Totals, 16-12(20)—44
CLAREMONT-MUDD SCRIPPS (46)
Parrish 1-4-6; Cleary 2-1-5; Keene 4-0-11; Longo 0-0-0; Millan 2-3-7; Durgerian 1-1-3; Carter 0-0-0; Nguyen 0-0-0; Bates 3-2-8; Okamura 1-0-2; Baldwin 0-4-4. Totals, 14-15(17)—46
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 11 11 8 14 — 44 Clare.-Mudd Scripps 11 13 14 8 — 46
Three-point field goals: Keene-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.