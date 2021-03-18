Jenna Lafko led the way for the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team during a 72-55 against Westminster in the semifinals of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Tournament on Wednesday at the Robert S. Carey Center.
The top-seeded Bearcats (9-0) used a third-period run against No. 4 Westminster to secure the victory and advance to the PAC Championship. St. Vincent College will host Washington and Jefferson, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Carey Center in the title game.
No. 2 W&J defeated No. 3 Grove City, 62-40, on Wednesday. It is the second all-time meeting between St. Vincent and Washington & Jefferson in the championship game. The teams met in the title game during the 2018-19 season when St. Vincent routed Washington & Jefferson, 70-48, for the program’s first and only PAC championship. St. Vincent College is in the PAC title game for the second time in three years and the sixth time in program history. W&J is in the title game for the fourth straight season. The Presidents have won five PAC titles, their most recent one coming in 2006.
SVC and Washington & Jefferson did not meet in the regular season this year, but the teams played one another three times during the 2019-20 season. SVC swept Washington & Jefferson during the regular season, by 15 or more points, but the Presidents downed the Bearcats, 74-53, during a PAC semifinal on Feb. 28 at the Carey Center.
SVC had to get past Westminster to reach Saturday’s title game.
Westminster opened an 11-4 lead at the outset, but St. Vincent battled back and cut the deficit to three points, 18-15, to start the second quarter. The Titans extended their lead to seven points to start the second, but the Bearcats went on a tear, scoring 21 of the next 27 points. A Carlee Kilgus layup gave the Bearcats the lead as SVC held a 36-28 advantage at the break.
Westminster opened the second half with 13 unanswered points to take a five-point lead, 41-36. The Bearcats quickly reclaimed the lead, 42-41, following a Madison Weber basket. SVC then went on a 17-point run to take an 11-point lead. The Titans kept it close, as SVC led 53-46 entering the fourth quarter.
The teams were close to start the fourth quarter before the Bearcats started to pile on. SVC scored 15 of the next 18 points to close out the game and claim the 17-point victory.
Lafko finished with a game-high 20 points while grabbing eight rebounds and tallying six steals. Emily Cavacini added 12 points while seven other Bearcats also scored.
———
Women’s Basketball Presidents Athletic Confernece
Semifinals
WESTMINSTER (55)
Russell 6-2-17; Polczynski 6-1-14; Meyer 3-2-11; Murrio 5-0-11; Bell 0-0-0; Trump 1-0-2; Davis 0-0-0; Vincent 0-0-0. Totals, 21-5(7)—55
ST. VINCENT (72)
Lafko 9-1-20; Kilgus 3-3-9; Marconi 3-2-8; Geer 3-0-6; Cramer 1-0-2; Cavacini 4-1-12; Weber 3-2-8; Winkler 2-0-4; Betz 1-0-3. Totals, 29-9(14)—72
Score by Quarters
Westminster 18 10 18 9 — 55 St. Vincent 15 21 17 19 — 72
Three-point field goals: Cavacini-3, Lafko, Betz; Russell-3, Meyer-3, Polczynski, Murrio
