The St. Vincent women’s basketball team showed another strong performance against Chatham University. The Bearcats out-shot and out-rebounded the Cougars in the first half, which led to a 72-62 win.
In the second period, St. Vincent (2-0, 2-0) led 17-14 against Chatham (0-1, 0-1) then went on a 14-2 run to gain a 15-point advantage with 5:40 to go in the first half. The Cougars cut the deficit to 10 but SVC grew its lead back 15 points, 38-23, as the first half expired. At the break, senior Katie Cramer and junior Taylor Geer led both teams with nine points as the Bearcats grabbed 29 rebounds compared to 15 for Chatham.
In the third, St. Vincent increased its lead to 17 as both squads went back and forth. The hosts kept its lead, 56-42, going into the final period of regulation. Chatham started the fourth by chipping away at the Bearcats’ lead, making it a nine-point margin, 60-51, with 4:36 on the clock. SVC never faded as it expanded its lead back to 12 and eventually went on to win by the 10-point difference.
Cramer finished the night with a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds. Anna Betz added 14 points as Madison Weber chipped in 10. Despite gathering 46 rebounds, the Bearcats turned the ball over 33 times.
St. Vincent remains home for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup against Waynesburg, 2 p.m. Saturday.
———
CHATHAM (62)
Fertig 9-0-21; Smith 6-1-16; Grennes 3-3-10; D’Angelo 2-1-6; McClain 1-2-4; Labriola 2-1-5; Mellinger 0-0-0; Glass 0-0-0; Jenkins 0-0-0; Dowling 0-0-0. Totals, 23-8(13)—62
ST. VINCENT (72)
Cramer 7-0-18; Betz 6-0-14; Geer 4-1-9; Marconi 4-0-8; Kilgus 1-3-5; Weber 5-0-10; Cavacini 2-0-4; Larkin 1-0-2; Winkler 0-0-0. Totals, 31-4(6)—72
Score by Quarters
Chatham 12 11 19 20 — 62 St. Vincent 14 24 18 16 — 72
Three-point field goals: Cramer-4, Betz-2; Fertig-3, Smith-3, Grennes, D’Angelo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.