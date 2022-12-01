The St. Vincent women’s basketball team rode a stout defense and a balanced offense to defeat PAC foe Waynesburg University 66-50 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Wednesday.

Madison Weber scored 14 points to lead three Bearcats (4-2, 3-1 PAC) in double figures, while the SVC defense limited the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-4 PAC) to just 29% from the field and forced 22 turnovers. Leading by three points after the first quarter, the Bearcats used a big second frame to pull away for the win.

