The St. Vincent women’s basketball team rode a stout defense and a balanced offense to defeat PAC foe Waynesburg University 66-50 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Wednesday.
Madison Weber scored 14 points to lead three Bearcats (4-2, 3-1 PAC) in double figures, while the SVC defense limited the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-4 PAC) to just 29% from the field and forced 22 turnovers. Leading by three points after the first quarter, the Bearcats used a big second frame to pull away for the win.
Weber’s 14 points came on an efficient 6-for-8 mark from the foul line, while she also added a team-high five assists and grabbed five rebounds.
Weber was one of five SVC players to score at least eight points, with Emily Cavacini scoring 12, Ella Marconi 10, Emily Thompson nine and Camdon Bahor a career-high eight.
Marconi also paced St. Vincent with eight rebounds, while Bashor was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and blocked two shots.
The St. Vincent defense totaled 13 steals on the evening, led by four from Alana Winkler.
The Bearcats got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 9-4 lead on a left-wing three-pointer from Cavacini four minutes into the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets chipped away at the deficit, eventually making it a one-point game, 15-14, with 1:19 remaining, before a Marconi layup off of an offensive put-back gave SVC a 17-14 lead after 10 minutes of play.
A three-pointer by Reese Gadsby put SVC in front 20-14 with 9:05 left in the second quarter and the Bearcat lead would continue to grow.
A driving layup from Cavacini at the midpoint of the quarter put SVC in front 25-16 before Marconi and Weber connected on layups 20 seconds apart to push the score to 29-16 with just inside four minutes left.
The lead would eventually grow to 16, 32-16, on an inside basket from Bashor, before the ‘Jackets scored the final bucket of the half to make the score 32-18 at the break.
Over the decisive second quarter, St. Vincent outscored Waynesburg 15-4, with the ‘Jackets shooting just 2-for-11 from the field.
Thompson scored six points in the first four minutes of the second half to help open up a 42-23 lead, and after the teams traded baskets over the next several minutes, SVC closed the quarter on a 10-2 run, with six points from Weber and four from Bashor, to take a 54-30 lead into the final frame.
The lengthy run extended into the fourth quarter, with Jillian Mannarino connecting on a three and Diana Mosten scoring on a driving layup within 25 seconds of each other to give SVC its largest lead of the night, 59-32, with 9:07 left in regulation and effectively seal the victory.
Fueled by the front-court combo of Weber, Marconi and Bashor, the Bearcats held a sizeable 38-20 advantage in points in the paint. St. Vincent had a 13-3 advantage in fast-break points, while the Bearcats scored 25 points off of Yellow Jacket turnovers.
Avery Robinson led Waynesburg with 19 points, while Anika Dansby totaled seven points and eight rebounds.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 3, traveling to PAC rival Washington & Jefferson College for a 1 p.m. matinee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.