The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team used a 33-point second period to propel the Bearcats to a 106-54 Presidents’ Athletic conference road victory over Geneva on Saturday.
St. Vincent remains unbeaten in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at 7-0 (11-5 overall). The Golden Tornadoes are still winless in the conference at 0-7 (1-13 overall).
Geneva opened the game with a 7-0 run until the 8:22-mark when Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) made a layup off a Kayla Slovenec pass.
St. Vincent then went on a run of its own with 13 straight points, including back-to-back three pointers from Jenna Lafko and Carlee Kilgus.
Geneva ended the run and eventually tied the game at 13 with 5:09 to go in the first period.
Kollar helped give the Bearcats the lead back, but the Golden Tornadoes quickly answered with a three to take a 16-15 edge.
Slovenec responded with five consecutive points to give the lead back to St. Vincent with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
SVC held the lead through the first, but Geneva kept things interesting by scoring the final four points to make the score 29-27 going into the second period.
Taylor Boring got the scoring started in the second with a three from the left corner. Lafko followed with a three of her own before Boring hit another three to put the Bearcats ahead, 37-27.
Geneva temporarily paused the run with a jumper at the 8:33-mark, but Lafko continued the hot start with a three-point play to give SVC the double-digit lead.
Boring was the player with the hot hand with consecutive threes from the right wing, increasing the lead to 17 (46-29) with 4:38 remaining in the half.
The Golden Tornadoes made a pair of layups, but Boring hit another three in between those two baskets.
Lafko and Slovenec also made three-point shots to improve St. Vincent’s lead to 55-33.
The Bearcats did not slow down the rest of the half, including the final five points scored by Autumn Fennell giving SVC a 61-35 lead at the half.
In the second, St. Vincent outscored the Golden Tornadoes, 33-8.
The third quarter was very similar to the second with St. Vincent scoring early and often.
The Bearcats put together several small runs capped off by a three-point make from Katie Cramer to keep St. Vincent ahead, 89-45.
In the fourth, St. Vincnt opened with a 10-2 run and cruised its way to the 52-point win.
Slovenec and Boring each finished with a team-high 17 points.
Lafko (16), Kollar (14) and Fennell (11) each finished in double digits.
SVC shot 48.6 percent from three-point range while shooting 46.3 percent from the field overall.
The Bearcats forced 31 turnovers while scoring 42 points off those turnovers.
The Bearcats return home Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) against Chatham in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.
———
ST. VINCENT (106)
Giancola 3-0-6; Kollar 4-5-14; Kilgus 2-0-6; Lafko 6-1-16; Slovenec 6-2-17; Betz 1-0-3; Van Volkenburg 2-1-5; Geer 0-1-1; Vaughn 2-1-5; Kallock 0-0-0; Fennell 4-2-11; Boring 6-0-17; Weber 0-2-2; Marconi 0-0-0; Cramer 1-0-3; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 37-15(21)—106
GENEVA (54)
Tipton 11-2-24; Repine 1-0-2; I. Roth 0-0-0; Luciana 2-0-4; Melnek 3-0-8; L. Roth 1-1-3; Ulmer 0-0-0; Hirneisen 0-2-2; De Jong 0-0-0; Staver 0-0-0; Matiko 0-0-0; Mann 2-0-4; Wolfe 3-1-7. Totals, 23-6(8)—54
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 28 33 28 17 — 106 Geneva 27 8 10 9 — 54
Three-point field goals: Boring-5, Lafko-3, Slovenec-3, Kilgus-2, Kollar, Betz, Fennell, Cramer; Melnek-2
