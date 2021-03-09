The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team finished the regular season undefeated after an overtime thriller on the road against Grove City, 78-74, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
St. Vincent (7-0, 7-0) led 15-13 after the first quarter and opened a five-point lead thanks to a three pointer from Taylor Geer. The Wolverines (7-1, 7-1) cut the SVC lead to as little as one with a three-pointer from Jess Bowen. The Bearcats led Grove City 31-26 heading into the half. Jenna Lafko tallied nine points for SVC and Geer added seven, grabbing six rebounds.
To start the third quarter, Lafko gave the Bearcats a seven-point lead on a layup, as SVC carried a four-point lead, 52-48, heading into the fourth quarter.
Madison Weber gave the Bearcats the seven-point edge to start the fourth quarter after sinking a three-pointer. At the six-minute mark, Grove City tallied a layup in the paint and trailed St. Vincent by two. A foul by Kat Goetz sent the Bearcats to the free throw line with 2:28 remaining in regulation. Weber then sank a free throw for St. Vincent, giving the Bearcats a two-point lead, 61-59.
A fast break three-pointer by Emma Vezzosi kept Grove City in the game, trailing by one with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. A Bearcat turnover with less than a minute to play gave Grove City the opportunity to take the lead. Carlee Kilgus added a layup with 16 seconds left to play to send the game into overtime, 65-65.
To start the overtime period, two quick layups from Ella Marconi gave the Bearcats the four-point edge, 69-65, one minute into the extra session. A Grove City layup dwindled the St. Vincent lead to two points with less than three minutes to play. St. Vincent struggled and a missed layup and rebound from Grove City kept the game tight, 70-69. The Bearcats went on a 5-0 run in the last minutes of overtime.
Grove City tallied a three pointer and trailed SVC by two, 75-73, with 18 seconds to play and a free-throw from Kilgus gave the Bearcats a three point lead. With 11 seconds left in the extra period, SVC fouled and gave Grove City a chance to tie the game at 76. Bowen added a free throw for the Wolverines but missed the next two, with the Bearcats getting the rebound. Two free throws within 10 seconds from Marconi gave St. Vincent the four-point victory.
Kilgus finished with a game-high 17 points adding in five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Lafko scored 16 and tallied five steals. Two Bearcats recorded a double-double as Marconi finished 15 points, 14 rebounds and tied a program record with nine blocks. Weber tallied the other double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bowen and Vezzosi led the Wolverines, each with 17 points.
With the win, St. Vincent claims the top-seed the in PAC Playoffs and will host a quarterfinal game on Monday against an opponent and a time to be determined.
———
ST. VINCENT (78)
Kilgus 7-1-17; Lafko 4-7-16; Marconi 5-5-15; Geer 3-1-8; Cramer 3-0-7; Weber 5-1-12; Cavacini 1-0-2; Betz 0-0-0; Winkler 0-0-0. Totals, 28-16(24)—78
GROVE CITY (74)
Bowen 7-1-17; Vezzosi 5-3-17; Podkul 5-0-10; Goetz 4-0-8; McConnell 1-2-4; Stanforth 4-0-11; Elsey 1-0-3; Kimbrell 1-0-2; Kallock 1-0-2; Cano 0-0-0; Campbell 0-0-0. Totals, 29-6(8)—74
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 15 16 21 13 — 78 Grove City 13 13 22 17 — 74
Three-point field goals: Kilgus-2, Lafko, Geer, Cramer, Weber; Vezzosi-4, Stanforth-3, Bowen-2, Elsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.