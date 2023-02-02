The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team saw its 11-game winning streak snapped with a 64-55 loss to Chatham University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Center Wednesday.
St. Vincent (15-4, 13-3 PAC) struggled offensively, shooting just 27% from the field, while Chatham (13-6, 10-5 PAC) connected on 11 three-pointers, including eight in the second half, to pull away for the win.
Senior Madison Weber, the reigning PAC Player of the Week, recorded her second consecutive double-double by scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Classmate Ella Marconi was a second Bearcat to record a double-double, going for 12 points and a game-high 13 boards, while Lizzie Bender came off the bench to score nine points.
The Bearcats held a commanding 56-36 advantage in rebounding, with Emily Thompson adding eight rebounds and Bender five, while SVC outscored Chatham 20-14 in the paint, but the visitors scored 17 points off SVC’s 19 turnovers.
Marconi and Weber staked SVC out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Bearcats would lead for the duration. Offensively, the Bearcats connected on just two field goals in the opening 10 minutes but went 6-for-8 from the foul line to take a 10-9 lead into the second quarter.
The pace picked up in the second quarter, with the teams trading the lead throughout. The Cougars connected on three three-pointers in the opening four minutes to open up an 18-13 lead, but St. Vincent chipped away. An Emily Cavacini three cut the gap to 20-18 with 4:47 to go, before a Marconi layup and free throw and another Cavacini trey tied the game at 24-all with 3:02 until the half. Ninety seconds later, Bender scored underneath to give SVC back the lead, 28-26, before the Cougars scored the final bucket of the half to send the game into the intermission tied at 28.
Behind eight straight points by Weber, the Bearcats opened up a 36-30 lead three minutes into the third quarter, but would again go to the long ball, connecting on four three-pointers in four minutes to regain a 42-39 lead with 1:15 left in the quarter. Weber closed the quarter by connecting on a pair of free throws to pull SVC to within one, 42-41, heading into the final 10 minutes.
Weber stayed hot, scoring on the opening trip of the fourth quarter to push SVC in front 43-42, and the Bearcats would maintain the lead until midway through the frame when the Cougars hit threes on back-to-back trips to open up a 51-47 lead with just over four minutes left. Chatham would then close out an 8-0 run with a pair of free throws with 3:45 remaining to take a 53-47 lead. After Marconi scored four points in 60 seconds, Reese Gadsby connected on a three with 52 seconds left to shrink the gap to 60-55, but the Bearcats would get no closer, as Chatham went 4-for-4 from the foul line over the final 45 seconds to seal the win.
Over the decisive fourth quarter, Chatham went 4-for-8 from long range and 10-for-10 from the foul line.
The Bearcats will look to regroup when they return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4, traveling to northwestern Pennsylvania to take on PAC foe Allegheny College beginning at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.